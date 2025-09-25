A person stands on an outdoor stage juggling fire.
The Central Street Busker Fest took over a small portion of the street Saturday with jugglers, musicians, poets and other street performers drawing about 450 attendees into the early evening. Mayor Daniel Biss, who juggled fire, attracted crowds to the main stage.
Regan Huizenga/The Daily Northwestern

Recaptured: Busker Fest, Chicago River Swimmers and Campus Construction

Byline photo of Dov Weinstein Elul
Jonah McClure and Dov Weinstein Elul
September 25, 2025
Categories:

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes the Central Street Busker Fest, new exhibitions at the Evanston Art Center, a Q&A with Federico Marchetti and a close win for Men’s Soccer.

Two swimmers look down as others begin to swim.
The Chicago River Swim, which featured 263 selected swimmers, marked the first open-water swimming event in the Chicago River in 98 years. Swimmers raised a total of $150,000 for ALS research at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine and swim education programs, according to a news release. (Jack Greenspan/The Daily Northwestern)
A student takes in the sun by a lawn while studying.
Developments of the Cohen Lawn and Kahn Pavilion are in progress as the school year begins. They represent some of the many construction projects taking place on campus. (Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern)
Three Northwestern defenders in black uniforms and a Northwestern goalkeeper in blue block a goal as a Rutgers player in a white uniform prepares to shoot a ball.
orthwestern Men’s Soccer defeated Rutgers 2-1 Friday night. The Wildcats held on to the win despite receiving two red cards late in the match, leaving the squad with just nine players on the field for the final 17 seconds. (Siddarth Sivaraman/The Daily Northwestern)
5 blue dotted prints on a wall.
The second floor of the Evanston Art Center boasted four new exhibitions Sunday afternoon. From inkjet prints to narrative photographs, the four shows offered a wide range of media and works for viewers. (Clare Kirwan/The Daily Northwestern)
Bricks lay in a courtyard.
1835 Hinman adds new dorm space for students with the temporary closing of Bobb Hall. (Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern)
A person wearing a gray suit and glasses while sitting down on a cloth seat as they speak to students.
Fashion tech innovator Federico Marchetti spoke to Kellogg School of Management students about his new book “The Geek of Chic” Friday afternoon. (Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez/The Daily Northwestern)

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Recaptured: ICE Protest, Deering reopening and Schill’s address

The Quarter in Pictures – Spring 2025: From Evanston Elections to the 53rd annual Dillo Day

Recaptured: Lacrosse championship game, Reflections Repertory Company’s spring show and the Undergraduate Research & Arts Exposition

Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Grammy-award winning singer Kali Uchis performed two sold-out shows at the United Center.
Kali Uchis’ ‘The Sincerely, Tour’ stuns Chicago with tearjerking, vibrant performance
“The Runarounds” premiered on Sept. 1.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Runarounds’ succeeds both on the stage and screen
The front of a store with windows in the front and a sign above
Outdoor Cafe’s Evanston location builds momentum on Central Street
Senior outside hitter Rylen Reid goes up for a block in a match earlier this season. Reid led NU with 16 kills against Indiana.
Volleyball: Northwestern drops Big Ten opener to Indiana in four sets
Leonardo DiCaprio stars as the film’s protagonist, Bob Ferguson, an ex-paramilitary who must face his past 16 years later.
Reel Thoughts: ‘One Battle After Another’ triumphs in the battle for 2025’s best movie yet
Hand Habits released its fourth album, “Blue Reminder,” in August.
Q&A: Songwriter-instrumentalist Meg Duffy discusses vulnerability, musical spontaneity in new album ‘Blue Reminder’
More in Photo
A person in a pink vest speaks to a crowd.
Recaptured: ICE Protest, Deering reopening and Schill’s address
Evanston residents waited along Central Street for the Fourth of July Parade to begin.
Captured: Evanston residents celebrate Fourth of July
Captured: Evanston celebrates Juneteenth with sixth annual parade
Captured: Evanston celebrates Juneteenth with sixth annual parade
In the heart of Chicago’s Loop, protesters held signs and flags that criticized Trump’s immigration policies, as well as a wide range of other policy-related concerns.
Gallery: ‘No Kings’ protests take Evanston, Chicago by storm
A person wearing an apron and a baseball hat dips a donut in chocolate icing.
Gallery: Tag’s Bakery centers family, serves artfully made treats for 57 years
Three band members on a lit stage simultaneously play their instruments.
Captured: Caamp takes the stage at Salt Shed
More in Recaptured
Wide shot of a part of campus with people sitting at picnic benches.
The Quarter in Pictures - Spring 2025: From Evanston Elections to the 53rd annual Dillo Day
The Mee-Ow Band played at Evanston SPACE Tuesday night. Their 20-song setlist included “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, “Misery Business” by Paramore and “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone.
Recaptured: Lacrosse championship game, Reflections Repertory Company’s spring show and the Undergraduate Research & Arts Exposition
Close-up of a person singing into a microphone.
Recaptured: 53rd annual Dillo Day, McSA speaker event and 7th Ward Meeting
Player celebrating a goal with fans in the background.
Recaptured: Lacrosse NCAA Tournament quarterfinals, Kaibigan’s Pinoy Show and Spoonfest
Five people interlink arms as they perform a signature “step.”
Recaptured: A&O Ball, NU National Pan-Hellenic Council’s yard show and Dale Duro’s spring show
Back of a person’s head holding a sign that says “DEMOCRACY IS ON THE LINE.”
Recaptured: May Day protests, ‘BOOMSHAKA: after hours’ and a record breaking baseball win