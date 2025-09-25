Recaptured: Busker Fest, Chicago River Swimmers and Campus Construction

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes the Central Street Busker Fest, new exhibitions at the Evanston Art Center, a Q&A with Federico Marchetti and a close win for Men’s Soccer.
The Chicago River Swim, which featured 263 selected swimmers, marked the first open-water swimming event in the Chicago River in 98 years. Swimmers raised a total of $150,000 for ALS research at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine and swim education programs, according to a news release. (Jack Greenspan/The Daily Northwestern)
Developments of the Cohen Lawn and Kahn Pavilion are in progress as the school year begins. They represent some of the many construction projects taking place on campus. (Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern)
orthwestern Men’s Soccer defeated Rutgers 2-1 Friday night. The Wildcats held on to the win despite receiving two red cards late in the match, leaving the squad with just nine players on the field for the final 17 seconds. (Siddarth Sivaraman/The Daily Northwestern)
The second floor of the Evanston Art Center boasted four new exhibitions Sunday afternoon. From inkjet prints to narrative photographs, the four shows offered a wide range of media and works for viewers. (Clare Kirwan/The Daily Northwestern)
1835 Hinman adds new dorm space for students with the temporary closing of Bobb Hall. (Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern)
Fashion tech innovator Federico Marchetti spoke to Kellogg School of Management students about his new book “The Geek of Chic” Friday afternoon. (Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez/The Daily Northwestern)
