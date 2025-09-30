Rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to headline A&O Blowout

Rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie will perform at A&O Productions’ annual Blowout concert, A&O announced Tuesday. A Boogie will take to the stage at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m., A&O said in an Instagram post.

A Boogie is best known for his 2018 hits “Look Back at It” and “Swervin” off his second full-length album “Hoodie SZN,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. A native of The Bronx, A Boogie most recently released his critically-acclaimed album “Better Off Alone” in 2024.

A&O organizes Blowout every Fall Quarter. Prior musicians to visit Welsh-Ryan include Rico Nasty in 2024 and Dayglow in 2023. This year, A Boogie will perform after rapper RHOME completes his opening set.

For the first year, A&O is teaming up with Northwestern’s basketball teams to put together Blowout. NU’s Athletics’ Instagram marketed the concert as a “student preseason basketball event.”

Blowout tickets will be available for students on the A&O Instagram page starting Friday at 12 p.m.

