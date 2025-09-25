New developments over summer welcome students back to campus

When Northwestern students stepped back on campus this fall, they were met with the sight of new developments on campus.

Though the reopening of Deering Library may have been on the top of many returning students’ minds, many other projects made significant headway this past summer.

Kellogg’s Newest Building

The sleek steel structure of the new Kellogg School of Management building has begun to take form on the north side of the Lakefill. Ground was broken on the yet to be named structure last spring, with the project set to be completed by fall 2027.

The building will expand the physical capacity of Kellogg and is a key component of the business school’s $600 million Full Circle Campaign to increase its global standing in business education.

Jacobs Center

In the middle of campus on Sheridan Road, steady progress is being made on the newly renovated Jacobs Center. The outward facing facade remains covered in scaffolding, but more space has been opened on the side to the left of Deering Meadow.

When completed, the building intends to serve as a “new hub for the social sciences and global studies,” according to Northwestern Now. It is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

Bobb Hall Renovation

After almost 10 years of anticipation one of NU’s most famous dorms has finally begun major renovations. Bobb Hall, which has stood on North Campus since 1955, is closed down for renovations this academic year.

Along with the building, the nearby basketball courts have been stripped and are currently covered in scaffolding. Bobb is expected to reopen in Fall Quarter 2026.

1835 Hinman

The halls of 1835 Hinman are springing with life once again. Since it closed in 2018, after no students requested the formerly substance-free dorm, the space was used for isolation housing during the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, after undergoing renovations, the dorm is back open and housing new residents.

Cohen Lawn and Norris University Center Renovations

Since summer of 2024, construction has kept the outside of Norris noisy and unpolished. Though the renovations are not to be completed until the end of this year, according to a University spokesperson.

The new renovations bring lush greenery and lakefill-side seating, all suitable for a great hangout and study spot. The nearby pub and Kahn Pavilion are still undergoing extensive construction.

Email: [email protected]

