From beer to books: Northwestern nears completion on Cohen Lawn, Deering Library, other projects

From a lakeside pub to a reimagined Deering Library interior, Northwestern’s campus is undergoing a construction transformation — with key projects nearing completion as early as Fall Quarter, said Corbin Smyth, executive director of Norris University Center.

The University currently has more than 180 active renovation and construction projects underway, totaling over $2 billion, according to Larry Blouin, senior director of capital programs for facilities. Many of them are intended to enhance student life, improve building performance and promote sustainable infrastructure, he said.

Cohen Lawn

Construction on Cohen Lawn on the east side of Norris is nearing completion and will be open next academic year, Smyth said. Students will be welcomed back to an updated plaza space equipped for programming, lounging and large-scale campus events by the start of Fall Quarter, he said.

Funded by a series of donations, the Cohen Lawn redevelopment includes a new performance pavilion, an open-air plaza and a pub, which Smyth said will feature a small indoor stage and late-night food options.

“It really is completely transforming what was just a grassy lawn area into a space that has multiple functions,” Smyth said. “It’s going to provide this new opportunity for gathering, for hanging out, for formal programs and events — and just as a space to feel better.”

The pub will operate as an all-ages restaurant and host student group programming like karaoke and trivia nights. It will also serve beer and wine to those of legal age, Smyth said.

While the plaza and lawn are expected to open by Wildcat Welcome, Smyth said the pub and stage will remain under construction throughout Fall Quarter. Smyth said the team is aiming for a “soft opening” of the pub by late November, with a grand opening planned for Winter Quarter.

Made of mass timber — a more environmentally sustainable construction material — the pub will be “the first of its kind” as a campus building made of this material, Blouin said.

Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Angel Dizon said the design reflects a broader emphasis on sustainability across NU’s capital projects.

“It was being thoughtful for both people and the planet,” Dizon said.

Kellogg Education Center

Also, the Kellogg School of Management will see the replacement of the lakeside Allen Center, which was demolished earlier this year, Dizon said. The new building will serve as an “extension” of the Kellogg Global Hub, he said.

“We’re really improving the functionality of the old building, increasing its performance pretty dramatically,” Dizon said. “You’re also seeing this sort of consistent architectural vocabulary between the Global Hub.”

The updated building that will replace the Allen Center will serve as a new home for Kellogg’s executive education programs, Blouin said, housing classrooms, office and meeting spaces. The building will also include 180 hospitality suites to accommodate foreign students and executives, he said.

Both Dizon and Blouin said the building’s updates will improve its overall performance while aligning with NU’s broader goals of sustainability and community-focused design.

Dizon said the project will essentially be a “collective” of buildings both literally and figuratively — as the Kellogg Education Center will connect to the Global Hub via tunnel.

“We’re slowly changing the face of the campus,” Dizon said. “The kinds of spaces that students and faculty need, not only in the buildings but around the buildings, are starting to get shaped by the work that we’re doing.”

The new Kellogg building is expected to reach completion in September 2027.

Deering Library

This coming fall is the first quarter that both the Class of 2029 and the Class of 2028 will be able to experience the Deering Library space. The renovated interior will feature improved accessibility and infrastructure upgrades while maintaining the building’s classic look, Blouin said.

“A lot of the work that we’re looking at right now is really to improve the quality of those kinds of buildings in a variety of different kinds of ways,” Dizon said. “One of them is function. Then the next step up from that is performance.”

In April, The Daily reported that the laylight glass on the interior ceiling was removed and is being restored, according to Deputy University Librarian D.J. Hoek. The exterior glass for the skylight was also to be removed and replaced with a new roof.

Until completion of the renovation, books and collection materials usually held in Deering have been available by request to pick up at Main Library’s circulation desk.

“We’re being sensitive to what the interior of the building looks like,” Dizon said. “It’s basically a refresh, so when you walk in there, it’s going to be more functional, but it’s also going to essentially look the same.”

Deering’s renovation is part of a broader push to improve how buildings perform, Dizon said.

Dizon added that the library renovation will address longstanding needs that may have gone previously unaddressed, such as adding “88 accessibility capabilities.”

“Imagine all that stuff that probably hasn’t (had) the kind of attention that it needed over the last few years also getting a really kind of big facelift,” Dizon said.

Jacobs Center

Over on Sheridan Road, the Jacobs Center is also undergoing a significant renovation that ties into NU’s aim for sustainability, Dizon said.

“Even something as simple as reusing Jacobs, you’re eliminating a lot of carbon because you’re using an existing building that already has all that steel and concrete as part of it,” Dizon said.

The project will host the School of Education and Social Policy, several departments within the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences, the Buffett Institute for Global Affairs and the Institute for Policy Research.

The Center for International and Area Studies and the Global Health Studies Program will also make use of the Jacobs Center, according to a March 2024 University press release.

“We obviously have a responsibility for doing the buildings, but our goal is to increase the performance of the people that use these buildings and their sense of belonging,” Blouin said.

NU plans to complete the project in 2026, the University wrote in the press release. The building will include classrooms, meeting and seminar rooms, labs, offices, dining areas and gathering spaces for students and faculty.

Future projects

Facilities will also begin renovations on Bobb and McCulloch Halls this summer, with construction scheduled to take place in two phases through 2027, Blouin said.

“We’re always in a planning phase,” Dizon said. “Those things are really about what is needed in the future to provide students what they need to be successful.”

Email: [email protected]

