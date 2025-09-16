Men’s Soccer: Northwestern comes back from two-goal deficit to defeat UC Riverside 3-2

When Northwestern conceded two goals within the first half hour of its Monday matchup with UC Riverside, the Wildcats (4-2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) seemed headed for a second consecutive loss to conclude their brief California road trip.

But, in the last 30 minutes, the ’Cats turned the game on its head, completing an improbable comeback to defeat the Highlanders (2-3-1, 0-0 Big West) 3-2.

UC Riverside struck early, scoring a goal under seven minutes in. Graduate student J.D. midfielder Joe Suchecki attempted to respond in the 12th minute but hit the crossbar. The home side then doubled its advantage in the 22nd minute, giving the ’Cats a mountain to climb.

Despite NU’s inauspicious start, the scoreboard didn’t tell the entire story. The team still outshot the Highlanders 8-5 in the first half. That margin expanded to 11-3 in the second half as coach Russell Payne’s squad fought its way back into the game.

The ’Cats’ first goal came from junior midfielder Tyler Glassberg in the 61st minute. Glassberg jumped to meet freshman defender Andrew Johnson’s cross from the left wing and headed the ball into the bottom left corner.

Suchecki’s service off a free kick allowed senior defender Nigel Prince to equalize with a close-range header in the 80th minute.

And Suchecki wasn’t finished.

Seven minutes later, he stood over a penalty with the chance to complete NU’s comeback. Suchecki calmly stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a left-footed strike into the bottom right corner, giving the ’Cats the lead and marking his team-best fourth goal of the season.

In the 89th minute, senior goalkeeper Rafael Ponce de León leapt to prevent the Highlanders from levelling the match. It was his fourth and final save of the afternoon.

NU will return home to face Big Ten opponent Rutgers at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Men’s Soccer: Northwestern begins Golden State stint with 1-0 loss at UCLA

— Men’s Soccer: Northwestern ends stalemate in 87th minute, beats Xavier 1-0

— Men’s Soccer: Northwestern fails to sustain comeback effort, falls 3-2 to UIC