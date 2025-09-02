Subscribe
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern fails to sustain comeback effort, falls 3-2 to UIC

Junior midfielder Peter Riesz heads a ball during Northwestern’s 3-2 loss to UIC Monday night.
Audrey Pachuta, Managing Editor
September 2, 2025

After a late Loyola goal expunged Northwestern’s hopes of extending its winning streak Friday, coach Russell Payne said he “expected the same, if not more” of a challenge from his team’s next local foe, UIC. 

In the 84th minute of the Wildcats’ (2-1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) Monday tilt with UIC, Payne’s forecast came to fruition as his team conceded another score in a game’s witching hour, losing 3-2. 

“There’s a number of things we gotta do to overcome that trend,” Payne said postgame. “It’s in training, it’s decision making, it’s attention to detail.”

Following slow starts for both squads, the Flames (3-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley Conference) found their offensive rhythm halfway through the game’s opening 45 minutes, scoring their first goal through midfielder Edouard Nys and building pressure from there. 

By the end of the first half, the visitors had drilled 10 shots, four of which were on goal, and led 1-0. 

NU’s best first-half scoring chance came off a free kick attempt in the game’s 12th minute after redshirt junior midfielder Jason Gajadhar was tripped by a UIC defender. Senior defender Nigel Prince got his head on the end of a lofted ball from graduate student midfielder Joe Suchecki, but the Flames’ goalkeeper easily caught it. 

Luckily for Suchecki and Prince, their chance for revenge would come after intermission.

Despite their eventual offensive jolt, the ’Cats couldn’t score an equalizer before UIC tacked on another goal. 

Less than 10 minutes after the teams returned to the field from halftime, UIC midfielder Darrell Turcios extended the Flames’ advantage to two. At that point, Payne’s squad still hadn’t found its spark. The visitors had dominated most of the game’s possession, and NU consistently struggled to slow them down.

But for a brief window that lasted about a third of the second half, the ’Cats shook off their lethargic start, and the contest’s momentum swayed firmly in their direction. After the game, Prince attributed the shift to big plays on defense. 

“We’re not necessarily a defensive team, but we pride ourselves on our defense,” Prince said. “So when it starts with the back line, there’s a big save, or me or Fritz (Volmar) making a big tackle, it gets all the guys going.”

In his first start at NU after transferring from Wisconsin-Milwaukee ahead of the season, senior forward Alejandro Martinez Santamaria recorded his fourth assist of the year, connecting with Suchecki — just as he did last game —- to cut the deficit to one. 

Less than three minutes later, Prince found the back of the net too, redirecting a pass from freshman forward Aaron O’Reilly with his head.

The score held at two apiece for the subsequent 20 minutes, but NU couldn’t hold on to the result. 

With just under seven minutes to play, Turcios reeled in a bouncing pass that placed him a step ahead of two Wildcat defenders. His shot barely skidded by senior goalkeeper Rafael Ponce de León to make the score 3-2. 

The hosts couldn’t garner a late comeback effort and recorded their first loss of the season. 

“We don’t want to be sloppy in the last five minutes, so obviously we need to tune up a few things,” Prince said. “But I trust in our guys to do the necessary work.”

Following the loss, the ’Cats will look to rebound in their first road trip of the season. They will next face Xavier on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

 

