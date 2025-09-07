Men’s Soccer: Northwestern ends stalemate in 87th minute, beats Xavier 1-0

Nearly 87 minutes deep in a scoreless Saturday stalemate, neither Northwestern nor Xavier had found the right strategy to counter its opponent’s unyielding defense as the clock trickled down toward a tied final result.

In a choppy game dotted with injury stoppages, lost shoes and 25 collective fouls, the Wildcats (3-1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) refused to go home empty-handed, scoring the game’s lone goal in its final stretch for a 1-0 victory.

That goal was scored by sophomore forward Omar Jallow, who played just 13 minutes in the contest and has stepped on the field only three times in his NU career.

Jallow, who transferred from Drexel ahead of the season, met a cross from senior forward Alejandro Martinez Santamaria with just over three minutes left to play and headed it into the back of the net.

Martinez Santamaria kept up his fruitful form on the play, cashing in his fifth assist of the year. No other Wildcat has more than two this season.

“Alejandro has been a part of every goal we scored almost,” coach Russell Payne said of the senior transfer after NU’s last game against UIC.

Before that late goal decided the contest’s outcome, explosive defense controlled its narrative.

Early on in the matchup, in the game’s 15th minute, Payne looked visibly dismayed as he watched senior defender Nigel Prince roll around on the ground, clutching his left ankle.

The play preceding that moment was the epitome of the rough-and-tumble tempo exhibited by both squads, leading to a 0-0 deadlock for much of the evening.

Seconds before Prince’s brief scare, he looked to clear the ball toward midfield before Musketeer (1-2, 0-0 Big East) forward Gun Ha Lee slid into him in a last-ditch effort to challenge the kick.

Ha Lee was immediately issued a yellow card, but following a multi-minute stoppage for a video review while Prince returned to his feet, the foul was elevated to a red card.

From that point on, NU played with a man advantage, but wasn’t able to capitalize on it until the game’s final minutes.

With just 16 seconds left to play before halftime, Xavier celebrated a goal, but it was quickly waved off and called offsides.

By the middle of the second half, Payne’s group was heavily laying on the offensive pressure. With the score still knotted 0-0 in the 66th minute, Martinez Santamaria was inches away from scoring the first goal of his NU career, but his shot bounced off the woodwork instead.

The ’Cats racked up nine shots in the second half alone, and outshot their opponents 16-5 throughout the contest. Their incessant effort ultimately paid off for the victory.

Following a winning result in its first of three straight road games, NU will next travel to Los Angeles for its first Big Ten challenge of the season: a Friday matchup at UCLA.

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

Related Stories:

— Men’s Soccer: Northwestern fails to sustain comeback effort, falls 3-2 to UIC

— Men’s Soccer: Late Loyola goal strands Northwestern in 1-1 tie

— Men’s Soccer: Northwestern defeats Air Force 2-1 for second-straight win