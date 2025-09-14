Men’s Soccer: Northwestern begins Golden State stint with 1-0 loss at UCLA

Visiting a winless UCLA squad that ranked seven spots ahead of it in the Big Ten preseason coaches poll, Northwestern couldn’t come away with a win in its Big Ten opener Friday evening.

In a tight defensive battle that kept the game in a scoreless stalemate until the 86th minute, the Wildcats (3-2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) fell 1-0 to the Bruins (1-3-2, 1-0 Big Ten).

After missing the first five games of NU’s season with an injury, junior defender Bryant Mayer returned to the field on a busy night for the backline. Though the hosts recorded just one shot on goal in the opening half, Mayer — alongside fellow defenders Fritz Volmar, Nigel Prince and Andrew Johnson — played a major role in keeping the pressure off their goalkeeper.

Coach Russell Payne’s group struggled to manufacture scoring opportunities of its own as it was outshot 14-4 with just one shot on target throughout the game.

Though senior goalkeeper Rafael Ponce de León recorded seven saves, he couldn’t stop UCLA’s critical shot as the game’s final minutes wound down.

With just under five minutes left to play, Johnson and Volmar both got tripped up attempting to stop Bruin forward Francis Bonsu from cutting in from the right toward the net.

With a duo of NU defenders already on the ground, Bonsu circumvented Prince and Mayer and tee’d up UCLA forward Sergi Solans Ormo, who dealt the final blow.

The ’Cats never found a chance for an equalizer, but Ponce de León fended off two more shots as time elapsed to keep NU’s deficit at one goal.

Following the loss, Payne’s squad will continue its Golden State stint with a Monday matchup at UC Riverside. The game will begin at 1 p.m.

