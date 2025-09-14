Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Men’s Soccer: Northwestern begins Golden State stint with 1-0 loss at UCLA

Daily file photo by Audrey Pachuta
Senior goalkeeper Rafael Ponce de León during a game earlier this season.
Audrey Pachuta, Managing Editor
September 14, 2025

Visiting a winless UCLA squad that ranked seven spots ahead of it in the Big Ten preseason coaches poll, Northwestern couldn’t come away with a win in its Big Ten opener Friday evening. 

In a tight defensive battle that kept the game in a scoreless stalemate until the 86th minute, the Wildcats (3-2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) fell 1-0 to the Bruins (1-3-2, 1-0 Big Ten).

After missing the first five games of NU’s season with an injury, junior defender Bryant Mayer returned to the field on a busy night for the backline. Though the hosts recorded just one shot on goal in the opening half, Mayer — alongside fellow defenders Fritz Volmar, Nigel Prince and Andrew Johnson — played a major role in keeping the pressure off their goalkeeper. 

Coach Russell Payne’s group struggled to manufacture scoring opportunities of its own as it was outshot 14-4 with just one shot on target throughout the game. 

Though senior goalkeeper Rafael Ponce de León recorded seven saves, he couldn’t stop UCLA’s critical shot as the game’s final minutes wound down. 

With just under five minutes left to play, Johnson and Volmar both got tripped up attempting to stop Bruin forward Francis Bonsu from cutting in from the right toward the net. 

With a duo of NU defenders already on the ground, Bonsu circumvented Prince and Mayer and tee’d up UCLA forward Sergi Solans Ormo, who dealt the final blow. 

The ’Cats never found a chance for an equalizer, but Ponce de León fended off two more shots as time elapsed to keep NU’s deficit at one goal. 

Following the loss, Payne’s squad will continue its Golden State stint with a Monday matchup at UC Riverside. The game will begin at 1 p.m.

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

Related Stories: 

Men’s Soccer: Northwestern ends stalemate in 87th minute, beats Xavier 1-0

Men’s Soccer: Northwestern fails to sustain comeback effort, falls 3-2 to UIC

Men’s Soccer: Late Loyola goal strands Northwestern in 1-1 tie

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Junior forward Olivia Bent-Cole during a game last season. She scored her first goal of the season Sunday.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern remains undefeated, beats Louisville, Miami (Ohio)
Forty-six years later, “The Hunger Games” director Francis Lawrence released a film adaptation of Stephen King’s psychological thriller novel “The Long Walk.”
Reel Thoughts: Horror film ‘The Long Walk’ draws on gore to keep pace
water against sand
Missing swimmer pronounced dead after EFD water search at Lighthouse Beach
Redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe carries the ball during Northwestern’s 34-14 loss to No. 4 Oregon.
Football: Northwestern offense still searching for identity after 34-14 Oregon loss
Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone faces pressure in the pocket.
Football: Miscues plague Stone in 34-14 loss to No. 4 Oregon
Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone prepares to hand the ball off during Northwestern's loss to No. 4 Oregon on Saturday.
Rapid Recap: No. 4 Oregon 34, Northwestern 14
More in Men's Soccer
Senior forward Alejandro Martinez Santamaria tries to prevent an opponent from clearing the ball in a game earlier this season.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern ends stalemate in 87th minute, beats Xavier 1-0
Junior midfielder Peter Riesz heads a ball during Northwestern’s 3-2 loss to UIC Monday night.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern fails to sustain comeback effort, falls 3-2 to UIC
Graduate student midfielder Joe Suchecki fends off a Loyola defender during Northwestern’s Friday night game.
Men’s Soccer: Late Loyola goal strands Northwestern in 1-1 tie
Graduate student midfielder Joe Suchecki takes a corner kick against Eastern Illinois. The Wildcats had eight corners during their win against Air Force.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern defeats Air Force 2-1 for second-straight win
Junior midfielder Peter Riesz celebrates after scoring his first of two goals during Thursday’s win.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern takes down Eastern Illinois 2-0 in season opener
Russell Payne is approaching his fifth season as Northwestern men’s soccer coach. The Columbia, Maryland, native has led the Wildcats to their first back-to-back winning seasons since 2013-14.
Men’s Soccer: Russell Payne strives to build ‘national-championship-level’ program at Northwestern
More in Sports
Northwestern breaks from a huddle in its home-opener against Western Illinois.
Football: FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff to tape on Lakefill ahead of No. 4 Oregon matchup
Northwestern celebrates after coming back from two sets down to beat Valparaiso Tuesday night.
Volleyball: Comeback ’Cats vanquish Valparaiso in five-set thriller
Redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe carries the ball in a game earlier this season.
Football: Caleb Komolafe braces for a larger running back role following Cam Porter’s injury
Senior Daniel Svärd posted Northwestern’s best individual round of the Sahalee Players Championship with a 3-under 69 in the second round.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes 11th at Sahalee Players Championship
Junior forward Ashley Sessa during a game last year. Sessa attempted one shot before being ejected from the game.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern extends winning streak with 2-0 shutout of No. 8 Boston College
Graduate student running back Cam Porter in a game last season.
Football: Cam Porter ruled out for the season