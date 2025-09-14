Subscribe
Missing swimmer pronounced dead after EFD water search at Lighthouse Beach

Daily file photo by Katie Chen
The missing swimmer was located at around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday.
Anavi Prakash, City Editor
September 14, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. Last updated Sept. 14 at 10:57 a.m. 

A swimmer has been pronounced dead after an Evanston Fire Department search Saturday at Lighthouse Beach, according to a Sunday EFD news release.

EFD was dispatched to the beach at 7:01 p.m. to reports of distressed swimmers in Lake Michigan. At 7:04 p.m., a bystander was assisting two swimmers, but a third swimmer was still missing, the release stated. 

The incident commander called for a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System dive alarm, which brings in additional divers and support to the search, at 7:13 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard and a Chicago Fire Department helicopter also contributed to the search, according to the release. 

The missing swimmer was located around 9:40 p.m. and pronounced dead on the scene. 

“Our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Fire Chief Paul Polep said in the release. “This is a constant reminder to anyone that these waters are dangerous and should adhere to the posted no swimming signs.”

The two other swimmers were evaluated by paramedics and released on scene. 

Evanston beaches have been closed for swimming since Sept. 1.

Email: [email protected]
X: @anavi_52

