Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Football: FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff to tape on Lakefill ahead of No. 4 Oregon matchup

Daily file photo by Jonah McClure
Northwestern breaks from a huddle in its home-opener against Western Illinois.
Andrew Little, Senior Staffer
September 12, 2025

Northwestern fans will wake up to a unique atmosphere for the season’s first gameday with students on campus as FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff visits for the first time.

FOX’s flagship college football pregame show premiered in 2019, and it is making its first trip to Evanston for its seventh season ahead of the Wildcats’ (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) conference-opener against No. 4 Oregon.

The pregame show’s star-studded panel includes three-time national champion coach Urban Meyer, Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Mark Ingram II, two-time All-American quarterback Brady Quinn and host Rob Stone.

“It’s a beautiful scenery and a great matchup,” Ingram said to reporters Friday afternoon. “We always try to support the Big Ten and find exciting venues that we haven’t been to, to cater to fans that we haven’t been to, so we can all just spread the love and celebrate the game of football.”

NU and Oregon headline Fox’s Saturday broadcast slate with Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson on the call for the 11 a.m. kickoff. Both teams are coming off decisive Week 2 victories, as the Ducks (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) knocked off Oklahoma State 69-3 and the ’Cats defeated Western Illinois 42-7 in their home opener. 

Big Noon Kickoff emcee and crowd host Anthony Russo is responsible for interacting with fans and keeping energy high on-site. Russo has been with Big Noon Kickoff since its inception in 2019 and said the lakefront stadium and Lakefill setting make for one of the most unique venues in all of college sports.

“[The lakefront set will] look great on national TV. It’ll look great on camera,” Russo said. “Would you rather hang out in a restaurant in the middle of the city or would you rather be on the beach? This is as cool of a spot as we’ve had in all of the years doing FOX Big Noon.”

After a trip to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals last season, the Ducks have carried their dominant form into 2025 and will be coach David Braun’s squad’s toughest challenge yet. 

Russo said this is the type of matchup that can make the pregame show special.

“You’ve got [Oregon] a big team coming in, a team that obviously is favored, and then you still have a good start to the season, a really, really cool opportunity for the school,” Russo said. “I think the students will embrace that, therefore the hosts and I will embrace it.”

Along with being NU’s first time hosting Big Noon Kickoff, Saturday also marks the school’s first gameday with the class of 2029 on campus. Russo said he hopes Big Noon Kickoff’s presence will make Saturday even more memorable for students experiencing their first major college event.

“Thinking back to when I went to college, if my first experience was something like this, getting on national TV, getting to see celebrities, ex-athletes, big-name players, I don’t think it gets cooler than that,” Russo said.

Students and fans can join the show’s live taping along the Lakefill. Gates open at 8 a.m., while the show runs from 9 a.m. until NU and Oregon kickoff at 11 a.m. on FOX.

Email: [email protected]

X: @little_andrew_3

 

Related Stories:

Football: Caleb Komolafe braces for a larger running back role following Cam Porter’s injury

Football: Cam Porter ruled out for the season

Football: Wildcats run wild in 42-7 home-opening rout of Western Illinois

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Football
Redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe carries the ball in a game earlier this season.
Football: Caleb Komolafe braces for a larger running back role following Cam Porter’s injury
Graduate student running back Cam Porter in a game last season.
Football: Cam Porter ruled out for the season
Redshirt sophomore Kaleb Komolafe takes a handoff from graduate student quarterback Preston Stone. Komolafe rushed for 63 yards against Western Illinois.
Football: Wildcats run wild in 42-7 home-opening rout of Western Illinois
Sophomore wide receiver Hayden Eligon II celebrates his first-quarter touchdown during Northwestern's dominant win over Western Illinois Friday night.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 42, Western Illinois 7
Redshirt junior running back Joseph Himon II rushed for 38 yards Saturday.
Football: Turnovers topple Northwestern offense in 23-3 loss to Tulane
Coach David Braun.
Football: Northwestern begins its season in disappointing fashion, falls 23-3 at Tulane
More in Latest Stories
Singer: I’ve spent the year exploring Chicago coffee shops. Here are my favorites.
Singer: I’ve spent the year exploring Chicago coffee shops. Here are my favorites.
People put flags into their holders.
Elected officials call for unity at city’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
A brown gavel pictured over white geometric shapes and a red background.
ASG Rules Committee overrules probation of College Republican senator
Northwestern celebrates after coming back from two sets down to beat Valparaiso Tuesday night.
Volleyball: Comeback ’Cats vanquish Valparaiso in five-set thriller
A building with steps and trees surrounding it
NU-City Committee spars over unoccupied properties, student move-ins ahead of 2025-26 school year
The Department of Homeland Security agents are not confirmed to be Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, EPD Cmdr. Scott Sophier said.
Department of Homeland Security agents make arrest in Evanston, city says
More in Sports
Senior Daniel Svärd posted Northwestern’s best individual round of the Sahalee Players Championship with a 3-under 69 in the second round.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes 11th at Sahalee Players Championship
Junior forward Ashley Sessa during a game last year. Sessa attempted one shot before being ejected from the game.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern extends winning streak with 2-0 shutout of No. 8 Boston College
Senior outside hitter Rylen Reid starred for NU at the Baylor Classic, notching 12 kills against Baylor and 17 against Saint Mary’s.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls short of Baylor upset, beats Saint Mary’s
Senior forward Alejandro Martinez Santamaria tries to prevent an opponent from clearing the ball in a game earlier this season.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern ends stalemate in 87th minute, beats Xavier 1-0
Junior midfielder Ilse Tromp handles the ball in a game last season.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern yet to concede a goal this season, blanks No. 5 Duke 1-0
Sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch, who scored Northwestern’s lone goal Thursday night, hustles after the ball in a game earlier this season.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern upsets No. 4 TCU 1-0 in hostile territory