NWSL’s Chicago Stars announce 2026 move to Northwestern Medicine Field

It did not take long after Northwestern inaugurated its expanded lakeside stadium for the 2024 college football season for speculation to begin about potential uses for the venue beyond its two-year gridiron shelf life.

With two new bleacher stands constructed behind each endzone and club seating offering picturesque views of Lake Michigan, the possibilities seemed too enticing to let Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium revert back to its comparatively tranquil days as the home of NU soccer and lacrosse.

Those hopes were confirmed after the NCAA awarded NU the hosting rights for the 2026 Women’s Lacrosse Championship at the beginning of this year. Now, another prominent visitor is making a move to Evanston.

On Wednesday, Chicago Stars FC of the National Women’s Soccer League announced the club will be moving to Northwestern Medicine Field for the 2026 season.

“This move isn’t just a change of venue—it’s a recommitment to advancing women’s sports, inspiring the next generation of fans, and representing the incredible community that makes Chicago so special,” the club wrote in a statement.

Founded in 2006, the Stars have played home games at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview — a southwest Chicago suburb — since 2016. The club currently ranks second-to-last among NWSL teams in attendance, averaging just over 5,000 fans per game despite playing in a stadium with a roughly 20,000-seat capacity.

The move north situates the Stars in a more intimate 12,000-seat venue while potentially easing accessibility for segments of their fanbase.

“Our new home offers greater accessibility than ever, with easy connections via CTA trains, buses, and Metra, plus convenient parking options—all set against the backdrop of a vibrant lakefront matchday experience,” the club statement continued.

The Stars’ squad boasts decorated United States internationals and 2019 World Cup winners Mallory Swanson and Alyssa Naeher.

Chicago currently sits second-bottom in the NWSL table, having won just one of its first 18 matches. The Stars recently announced the appointment of former Norwegian women’s national team manager Martin Sjögren effective at the start of the 2026 season after parting ways with their previous manager in April.

The Stars were already slated to face off against the Orlando Pride at Martin Stadium on Sept. 7, a match that will now herald the beginning of a new era in club history.

For NU, bringing in an NWSL franchise to its shores signals its intentions to utilize the scenic venue creatively, even as the football team prepares to move into the new Ryan Field in 2026.

“What began as a temporary lakefront home for Northwestern football has quickly become a unique venue that has welcomed collegiate, professional and international competition — and the response from athletes and fans has been tremendous,” NU Director of Athletics Mark Jackson wrote in a Wednesday statement.

Email: [email protected]

X: @EliKronenberg

Related Stories:

— Chicago Stars FC will play regular-season game at Northwestern’s Martin Stadium in September

— Women’s Soccer: Northwestern holds on for 1-0 win over Butler

— Women’s Soccer: NU ties UW-Milwaukee 2-2 in Moynihan’s homecoming