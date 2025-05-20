Chicago Stars FC will play regular-season game at Northwestern’s Martin Stadium in September

Professional women’s soccer team Chicago Stars FC is headed to Evanston for a regular season matchup this September, the team announced Monday.

The Stars will play a regular-season match at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium, dubbed the “Lakefront Faceoff,” on Sept. 7. The team will battle the reigning National Women’s Soccer League champions Orlando Pride on the shores of Lake Michigan.

“This match at Martin Stadium gives us the opportunity to bring our world-class athletes to the City of Evanston to showcase their abilities to new and returning fanbase at a wonderful location on the lakefront,” Karen Leetzow, the Stars’ president, said in a press release.

The decision to host a game on Northwestern’s lacrosse, soccer and temporary football grounds comes a month after the Stars requested a zoning analysis to play its home matches at Martin Stadium during the 2026 season.

A club spokesperson said the Stars’ lease at their current home field, SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, expires at the end of the year and that the team is “considering a variety of stadium options for the 2026 season.”

“We are excited to bring a premier women’s soccer franchise to our city, and look forward to welcoming to Evanston not only the players and staff but also their fans,” Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss said in the release. “Beyond the joy of the event itself, I believe that the world-class athletes and conversations around women’s sports and leadership will help inspire a new generation of leaders in our community.”

As the University began rebuilding Ryan Field, it constructed temporary seating at Martin Stadium in 2024. The interim venue can hold about 11,500 fans.

The Chicago Stars will celebrate Student Day during the match and will give away patch beanies at the gate to students. Throughout the season, Evanston families and youth will have special opportunities to engage with the team.

Chicago currently sits at the bottom of the NWSL table with a 1-1-7 win-draw-loss record.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Chicago Stars FC and bring the NWSL to Northwestern University for what’s sure to be a special night of soccer,” NU Athletic Director Mark Jackson said in the release.

