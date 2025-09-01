Northwestern professor Nina Kraus reported missing Monday

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Last updated Sept. 1 at 9:01 p.m.

Northwestern Prof. Nina Kraus was reported missing in Evanston after going for a walk alone Monday morning, according to the Evanston Police Department.

Kraus was last seen leaving her home at approximately 9 a.m., wearing long pants and a windbreaker. She is described as a 72-year-old woman about 5 feet, 4 inches tall with long, silver hair and a very fit appearance.

Kraus’ son, Mikey Perkins, said he reported Kraus missing when she didn’t come home after several hours. He said people have spotted someone matching Kraus’ description on NU’s campus and near Lou Malnati’s on Sherman Avenue. However, she hasn’t been located yet.

“We’ve gotten post body reports from around town, folks that seemed confident that they might have seen her around,” Perkins said. “We’ve got a pretty large group of people out there looking. We would welcome any more.”

EPD Cmdr. Ryan Glew said detectives have also searched the area for Kraus and are coordinating efforts with the Northwestern Police Department. EPD has also notified the police departments in neighboring municipalities to help with the search, Glew said.

At the University, Kraus is a professor of neurobiology and otolaryngology in the School of Communication.

EPD urges anyone with information to contact them at 847-866-5000.

