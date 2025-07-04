State Rep. Hoan Huynh, 50th Ward Committeeman Bruce Leon jump into race for Schakowsky’s seat

Illinois State Rep. Hoan Huynh (D-Chicago) and Chicago 50th Ward Committeeman Bruce Leon filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission this week to join the Democratic primary for U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky’s (D-Evanston) seat in 2026.

The Democratic line-up now nears the double-digits, with contenders from Chicago, Skokie and Evanston. Another Democrat who has expressed interest in the seat but has yet to file with the FEC is State Sen. Mike Simmons, who was presented as a possible contender at an event hosted by Niles Township Democrats United on Sunday.

Huynh, the first Vietnamese American and refugee elected in Illinois’ state history, confirmed his candidacy and added he’d officially launch his campaign next Tuesday at his state house district in a post on X.

The young politician has served in the Illinois House of Representatives since January 2023, representing the state’s 13th House District, which covers North Side Chicago neighborhoods and the lakefronts. At Springfield, he forms part of the Legislative Progressive Caucus, the Asian American Legislative Caucus and the Green Caucus to “continue the fight toward equity and progress,” per his state representative website.

Meanwhile, Leon filed his paperwork with the FEC on Monday and currently acts as a Democratic Committeeman for Chicago’s 50th Ward in the far north of the city, which borders southwest Evanston.

Leon — who also is a founder of Tandem HR, a Midwest-focused human resource service company — ran for a seat in the Chicago Board of Education in 2024 to represent District 2, but lost to Ebony DeBerry with 20.2% of a four-way vote.

The Democratic primary remains several months away.

