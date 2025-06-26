Evanston to host annual Evanston Recycles event on Saturday

Evanston will host its annual Evanston Recycles event where residents can “drive-up and drop-off” items to donate, dispose of or recycle on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Evanston Township High School.

According to a Thursday press release from the city, organizers will collect up to five banker’s boxes of paper documents for shredding and electronic waste such as cell phones, computers and TVs, among other devices. Such services are available for residents of all Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County communities.

The city will also accept unused prescription medication, medications considered “controlled substances” and expired over-the-counter drugs from Evanston residents only. The medicine must be in labeled containers and multiple medicine bottles must come in a clear storage bag. No needles or syringes, new or used, will be accepted.

Residents driving and dropping off their items should enter the ETHS drop-off line on Church Street west of Dodge Avenue, according to the news release. Participants must not line up before 8 a.m. and are expected to follow the signs to the drop-off area while remaining in their vehicles.

Residents walking or cycling to the event should not follow the driver route; instead, they should head directly to spots in the Collection Area marked with an “X” on the city’s provided map.

Evanston Police Department has issued a traffic advisory for the event on Saturday morning due to expected traffic flow disruption.

