Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

OISS warns international students about stricter visa rules, social media checks for prospective visa applicants

Daily file illustration by Clare Kirwan
The office also said it is monitoring potential expansions to the June travel restrictions, which currently apply to nationals of 19 countries.
Alexia Sextou, Senior Staffer
June 23, 2025

Northwestern’s Office of International Student and Scholar Services alerted students Monday to new U.S. State Department screening guidelines for prospective nonimmigrant visa applicants — including those on F, M and J visas — in an email obtained by The Daily. 

All applicants for F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas will be instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to ‘public,’” the email read. 

OISS’s email follows a series of federal announcements over the last couple of months, where the State Department said in a May press release that it plans to increase scrutiny of current and future student visa holders. 

The office also said it is monitoring potential expansions to the Trump administration’s June travel restrictions, which currently apply to nationals of 19 countries as of June 4, according to a White House press release. Countries included in the restrictions include Afghanistan, Iran, Burundi, Cuba, Venezuela and more. 

Additionally, the email said media reports indicate embassies are “being instructed to prioritize visa interview scheduling for physicians on J-1 educational exchange visas” and students applying to U.S. institutions where “international students make up 15% or less of the total student population.” 

About 25% of the total NU student body is international, according to the International Student and Scholar Statistics 2023-2024 report. Of those, 18% are undergraduate students. 

“We do not know any more than what you can read in the links provided,” OISS wrote in the email. “For individuals who still need to schedule a visa interview, Northwestern’s Office of International Student and Scholar Services encourages you to continue those efforts.” 

Students are encouraged to check their email and the OISS website for further updates as the situation develops.

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Northwestern advises international students, warns of travel risk following U.S. visa policy changes

‘Chess pieces in a trade war’: Chinese students brace for visa crackdown, increased vetting      

Evanston immigration lawyer provides advice for international students in light of visa terminations      

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Over 1300 students start summer classes on Monday.
Happy First Day of School! More than 1300 students ready for Summer classes beginning Monday
People watch a performer on a stage.
Communication professor exposes genitals during video performance, sparking Title IX inquiry, debate among staff
Kesem camp counselors attended their annual retreat at the Wisconsin campsite in April.
Kesem welcomes campers Tuesday for first summer session, creating “magical” experiences
A blond man with glasses is seated at a table in front of a projected presentation.
NUGW talks Powell Memo, higher education attacks in Solidarity Committee workshop
A man in a purple robe sits and smiles at a crowd behind the camera.
‘Kindness isn’t a weakness’: Steve Carell emphasizes respect, dances with dean in commencement address
Kayla Terrelonge speaks at Baccalaureate.
Students reflect on spiritual life, community at Baccalaureate