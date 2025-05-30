Northwestern advises international students, warns of travel risk following U.S. visa policy changes

Amid recent federal visa policy shifts, Northwestern’s Office of International Student and Scholar Services notified international students that international travel and visa renewal could become more difficult in a Thursday email obtained by The Daily.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced it would pause all new interviews for student visa applicants.

“If you plan to travel and need to renew your entry visa, you may not be able to return to the (United States) if you are unable to schedule an appointment for renewal,” the email read.

The email follows the Trump administration’s announcement that it would pause new visa interviews and “aggressively revoke” visas for some Chinese students.

The State Department announced in a Wednesday press release its plans to increase scrutiny of current and future student visa holders, particularly those from China and Hong Kong, and revoke visas from Chinese students with “ties to the Chinese Communist Party” or those studying in “critical fields.”

“These developments are deeply troubling,” the University’s email read. “Northwestern values our international students and scholars, who bring perspectives and experiences that are critical to our shared academic success.”

According to the email, OISS continues to review Student and Exchange Visitor Program records daily and will notify students if their record changes. Students can also check their visa status through the Consular Electronic Application Center.

The University said those in need of wellness, safety or crisis support can find available resources through NUhelp. It also encouraged students with legal questions to reach out to an immigration attorney.

International students can direct questions to OISS or individual advisers, as the office will “continue to share updates as we are able,” according to the email.

