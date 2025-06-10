Arts Alliance’s ‘Next to Normal’ guides audiences through an emotional journey, explores mental health

This article contains spoilers.

Even as finals week approached, students flocked to Shanley Pavilion to experience the Arts Alliance’s emotional production of “Next to Normal” on Friday and Saturday.

Originally performed on Broadway in 2009, “Next to Normal” is a contemporary rock musical centered around a suburban mother, Diana, whose bipolar disorder worsens as she grieves for her late son, Gabe.

Communication freshman Ethan Park, who played Gabe, said he was drawn to the character because Gabe only appeared through Diana’s mind, allowing him to explore different nuances of the character in the show.

Park said the more emotionally intense songs were some of his favorites to perform, including “I Am the One (Reprise),” where Diana’s husband, Dan, finally acknowledges his grief for Gabe at the show’s conclusion.

“It was definitely a monster to perform that show multiple times throughout the week, just because of how much emotion goes into it,” Park said. “But what really helped me get through it, and I think what really helped a lot of the cast members get through it, was just the bonds that we’ve made with each other made it really comfortable.”

Communication freshman Tyler Guinto-Brody, who played Dan, said he wanted to highlight Gabe’s abstract character by painting the love and anger in their father-son relationship.

While the show is emotionally taxing, Guinto-Brody said it is rewarding for both the performers and the audience.

“Many of these characters come around to advocating for themselves, doing what they believe is right for themselves, asking people for help and leaning on people for support,” Guinto-Brody said. “It is okay to do that, and it doesn’t make you any weaker, it makes you stronger to actually do that.”

The set was centered around a white frame of a suburban house, with various pieces of furniture placed both inside and outside.

Guinto-Brody described the house as “abstract,” saying a character’s blocking inside and outside of the house represents a sense of grounding and stepping outside of the mind.

The show also follows the couple’s daughter, Natalie, who struggles with drug addiction throughout the show to cope with the feeling of being overshadowed by her late brother — even though he died as an infant.

Communication freshman Timmy Woodward played Natalie’s boyfriend, Henry, who supports her unconditionally throughout the show. He said playing Henry taught him the importance of being there for people, regardless of their trials and flaws.

“I think at the forefront of Henry’s intentions was his care for Natalie,” Woodward said. “It taught me a lot about how to lead every interaction I have with everybody with the utmost care, especially people who are dealing with mental health issues.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @ninethkk

Related Stories:

— Arts Alliance’s ‘Once on this Island’ brings tropical warmth to chilly Evanston

— ‘Urinetown’ brings music, comedy and social justice to Shanley Pavilion

— Freshman Musical cast charms in zany ‘Head Over Heels’