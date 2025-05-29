Evanston joins local governments in legal fights over federal funding, immigration

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Evanston city staff delivered a presentation titled “Responses to Federal Action,” addressing the impacts of recent executive orders on the Evanston community and local governments around the United States.

Chief Legislative Policy Advisor Liza Roberson-Young highlighted Evanston’s “multi-city advocacy” in joining several amicus briefs — legal documents submitted by non-parties to court cases — advocating for local governments on key issues. She outlined four main cases.

Birthright citizenship — Trump v. CASA Inc.

The Supreme Court heard oral argument on Trump v. CASA on May 15. The case could set a precedent for the scope of nationwide injunctions issued by lower federal courts. Roberson-Young said the brief argued for a nationwide injunction to avoid “substantial administrative confusion and downstream costs for local governments.”

Funding losses for scientific research — Massachusetts v. National Institutes of Health

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has ordered the NIH to terminate scientific research funding to some universities, including Northwestern. According to Roberson-Young, cities home to large research institutions are vulnerable to the impacts of funding cuts. A court has ordered a permanent injunction on the order to cut NIH funding and the case is proceeding on appeal.

Termination of humanitarian immigration parole programs — Noem v. Doe

Noem vs. Doe challenges the Trump administration’s attempt to terminate the legal status of over half a million migrants who entered the U.S. through Biden-era humanitarian parole programs. Humanitarian parole allows an individual to temporarily enter and remain in the U.S. due to urgent circumstances. Roberson-Young said the loss of residents eligible for humanitarian parole would harm their communities.

“Members of our immigrant communities are integral to the flourishing growth and vitality of our jurisdictions,” Roberson-Young said.

Mass firing of government employees — AFGE v. OPM

The American Federation of Government Employees v. the U.S. Office of Personnel Management case is one of several related to President Donald Trump’s mass layoffs at several federal agencies.

A district court judge in California temporarily blocked the firings, but the Supreme Court recently approved the Trump administration’s request to stay the preliminary injunction. According to Roberson-Young, the brief Evanston signed onto argued that local governments rely on the services provided by these agencies and will suffer if they are not “adequately staffed.”

City Manager Luke Stowe said the city is also predicting potential future impacts of recent executive orders. He said Trump’s April 28 executive order directing the government to identify and publish a list of “sanctuary” jurisdictions may lead to funding loss in the coming weeks. He added that some specific funding situations have improved, with public health and pro-housing grants that were considered high-risk a few months ago now considered lower-risk.

“It remains a very difficult environment to assess,” Stowe said.

