Devoid of debate, sleepy City Council meeting yields contract shifts, labor regulations

As the lingering scent of Memorial Day barbecues still wafted through the air on a dreary Tuesday evening, City Council eased into summer’s unofficial start with an uncontentious meeting.

Shifted from its typical Monday slot after the holiday weekend, the session lasted just over an hour as the council approved the transfer of ownership for a 60-unit affordable housing complex, the hiring of a new contractor for a park expansion project and a slate of other measures bundled into the consent agenda.

With Alds. Clare Kelly (1st) and Tom Suffredin (6th) voting no, the council approved a $3.6 million contract to improve the 5th Ward’s Beck Park, extending it from Lyons Street to Church Street.

Kelly cited concerns about the unknown costs of subsequent phases of the expansion before voting against the measure.

“I know the history of this area, so I do want to support it,” Kelly said. “But I’m concerned that we’re proceeding with a higher cost than we would necessarily have to.”

In addition to the expansion contract, councilmembers also voted unanimously to allow the Housing Authority of Cook County to assume complete ownership and management of a South Boulevard affordable housing unit upon its development.

The current developer intended to retain ownership, but the project’s primary investor requested the HACC take over to mitigate financial risks associated with changes in the economic climate.

Before voting, the council considered the possibility of joint partnership with a representative for the developer, as well as possible ownership collaboration with local organizations for affordable housing.

Evanston Community Development Director Sarah Flax argued that the project was too far underway to allow for a shift in ownership.

“This is not a case where somebody else can come in and take over the project,” Flax said. “There’s been an incredible investment on the part of the organizations already involved.”

Among an array of additional items passed without discussion, the council quietly approved a measure that could change the way businesses vie for public works contracts with the city.



Aimed at creating safeguards for publicly-funded construction sites, the Responsible Bidders Ordinance requires bidders and subcontractors on contracts of at least $25,000 to certify compliance with state and federal labor laws and show proof of participation in a registered apprenticeship program.

The ordinance was first introduced by Kelly in March 2024, but was a hot topic among residents long beforehand. In October 2023, local labor organizers — accompanied by a fleet of inflatable rats — gathered on Sherman Avenue and called on the city to pass an RBO.

Though the existing verbiage of the bill was amiable to councilmembers, one public commenter voiced his concerns ahead of the measure’s consent-agenda passing.

Jeremy Esparza, a business agent with Laborers Local One, a union representing skilled workers, voiced his support for what he called a “common sense policy,” but he urged the council to reconsider the portion that would allow contractors to circumvent required apprenticeship programs with 1,800 hours of “relevant work experience.”

He said the stipulation would create an “enormous burden” shared between businesses and the city staff, which would be responsible for verifying that documentation.

“The ordinance already includes a provision for City Council to waive any provision of the requirement, including the apprenticeship rule for local businesses,” Esparza said. “Adding another layer of red tape creates confusion and only weakens the ordinance’s impact.”

