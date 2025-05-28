Men’s Basketball: Nick Martinelli withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to NU for senior season

Reigning Big Ten scoring champion Nick Martinelli withdrew from the NBA Draft and will return to Northwestern for his final year of eligibility, he announced on X Wednesday night.

“One Last Go Around – All glory and praise to Jesus Christ,” Martinelli wrote in his announcement, which was accompanied by a 30-second video.

As classical music crescendoed in the background, Martinelli’s announcement featured just one spoken line: “You know, coach, I think this can wait another year,” he said, tossing an NBA basketball aside before coach Chris Collins passed him an NCAA one.

The unorthodox southpaw rose to stardom during the 2024-25 season, setting career-highs in minutes, points and rebounds. He was thrust into an even larger role when senior guard Brooks Barnhizer missed the second half of the season with a foot injury.

In addition to topping the Big Ten scoring chart with 20.5 points per game, Martinelli led the conference in minutes per game with 37.6. He also claimed the program’s single-season scoring record in a Big Ten Tournament defeat to Wisconsin that ended the ’Cats’ season, scoring 676 points throughout the campaign, and set the program’s single-season field goals made record with 251.

The Glenview, Illinois, native scored 15-plus points in 18 consecutive games to end the season, which was the longest streak by a Wildcat since at least 1996.

With NU’s three other leading scorers exiting the program after graduating, Martinelli’s declared departure would have left another gaping hole in NU’s roster. The next highest returning scorer, freshman guard K.J. Windham, averaged 5.6 points.

Martinelli’s move follows in the footsteps of modern Wildcat greats Boo Buie and Barnhizer, who tested the NBA Draft waters before returning for a final season in Evanston in each of the past two years.

As his announcement clip faded to black, NU’s signature white gothic lettering emerged with a clear message: “One more.”

