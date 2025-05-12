The Daily Northwestern takes home 19 Society of Professional Journalists awards

The Daily Northwestern earned 19 Society of Professional Journalists 2024 Mark of Excellence Awards spanning multiple categories on May 6.

Six of The Daily’s accolades were first place finishers. The Daily was considered in SPJ’s Region 5, which is comprised of student newspapers in Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

Established in 2000, the Mark of Excellence Awards recognize the best student journalism each year. For content published in 2024, The Daily took home more awards than any other publication in Region 5.

“It’s an honor that The Daily and so many of our staffers have been recognized by SPJ in the 2024 Mark of Excellence Awards,” Medill junior and Editor in Chief Lily Ogburn said. “Our staff puts so much hard work into our reporting, and it’s exciting to be recognized for that effort.”

SPJ will consider regional first-place winners for its national Mark of Excellence Awards.

See below for a full list of awards.

First Place:

Breaking News Reporting (Large Schools): Daily Northwestern staff for their live encampment coverage from April 25-29, 2024.

General News Reporting (Large Schools): Former Video Editor Olatunji Osho-Williams for his In Focus on outside scholarships’ impact on financial aid.

In-Depth Reporting (Large Schools): Former Editor in Chief Jacob Wendler for his In Focus on Pritzker School of Law Dean Hari Osofsky.

General Column Writing: Former Audio Editor Mika Ellison for her Best Guess advice column.

Data Visualization: Former Print Managing Editor Saul Pink for his data visualization story on Evanston city employees’ pay in 2024.

Fashion Columns: Social Media Editor Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez for his column on the role of fashion in self-expression.

Finalist:

Breaking News Reporting (Large Schools): Campus Editor Isaiah Steinberg for his story on NU’s handling of academic integrity cases.

General News Reporting (Large Schools): Social Media Editor Nineth Kanieski Koso for her story on NU’s Advisory Committee on Investment Responsibility.

Personality Profile: Copy Editor Naomi Taxay for her profile of Northwestern Prison Education Program graduate Benard McKinley.

Corbin Gwaltney Award for Best All-Around Student Newspaper (Large Schools): Daily Northwestern staff for The Daily Northwestern.

Best Affiliated Website: Daily Northwestern staff for The Daily Northwestern.

General News Photography: Social Media Editor Nineth Kanieski Koso for her photo from the third annual Kresgepalooza.

Photo Essay/Slideshow: Former Digital Managing Editor Micah Sandy for his Captured story of Dillo Day 52 on the main stage.

Sports Photography: Senior Staffer Anna Watson for her photo of Northwestern field hockey celebrating its second national championship victory.

Feature Videography: Former Summer Print Managing Editor Cole Reynolds for his video story on the 2023 Segal Iron Pour.

Broadcast: Assistant Campus Editor Sasha Draeger-Mazer for her video story contrasting two students’ views on the pro-Palestinian encampment last April.

Campus Reporting: Daily Northwestern staff for Fall Quarter campus coverage.

Campus Reporting: Managing Editor Jerry Wu and Social Media Editor Nineth Kanieski Koso for their story about NU’s Wildcat Welcome antisemitism and Islamophobia trainings.

Investigative Reporting: Former Summer Print Managing Editor Cole Reynolds and Managing Editor Jerry Wu for their In Focus on Compass’ handling of employees’ misconduct.

