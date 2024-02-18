Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
24° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Community choirs come together for musical celebration of L. Stanley Davis
February 19, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern rides Langborg’s 26 points in bounce-back victory over Indiana
February 18, 2024
Baseball: Northwestern falls to Tulane on opening weekend
February 18, 2024
Trending Stories
1
755 Views
Northwestern, Kellogg to launch Center for Enlightened Disagreement
Nicole Markus, Staff Managing Editor • February 14, 2024
2
557 Views
Men’s Basketball: Langborg ejection leaves undermanned Northwestern unable to solve Rutgers test
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer • February 16, 2024
3
406 Views
Photo Gallery: Alternative study spots in Downtown Evanston
Grace M. Wu, Reporter • February 16, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Daily Northwestern wins 18 awards at 2024 Illinois College Press Association convention

At+the+Illinois+College+Press+Association+this+weekend%2C+The+Daily+Northwestern+won+18+awards%2C+including+first+place+in+the+general+excellence+in+web+category.
Photo courtesy of Nicole Markus
At the Illinois College Press Association this weekend, The Daily Northwestern won 18 awards, including first place in the general excellence in web category.
Nicole Markus, Staff Managing Editor
February 18, 2024

The Daily Northwestern received 18 awards at the Illinois College Press Association convention held over the weekend.

At the organization’s annual conference, held Friday and Saturday in Chicago, The Daily won 10 first place awards, one second-place award, five third place awards and two honorable mentions. The contest recognizes work published between Fall 2022 and Fall 2023. Jacob Fulton (Medill ’23) was editor in chief in Fall 2022, Medill senior Alex Perry was editor in chief in Winter and Spring 2023 and Medill junior Avani Kalra led the paper in Fall 2023.

The Daily won first place in the general excellence in web category for daily newspapers.

“I’m so proud of everyone whose hard work was honored at ICPA yesterday,” Kalra said. “Every single member of our staff puts an incredible amount of time, energy and effort into this paper and they deserve to be recognized for it.”

See below for a full award list. 

First place

Data Visualizations Editor Saul Pink for his newsletter. 

Former Creative Director Seeger Gray for his news podcast on the history of queer life in NU’s library archives. 

Former Audio Editor Mika Ellison for her entertainment & culture podcast on the real freshman flu: homesickness. 

The Daily Northwestern staff for their news story reporting on hazing within the NU football program.

Former Sports Editor Charlotte Varnes for her sports news story on NU cheerleaders and their allegations of unsafe conditions.

Former Sports Editor Alex Cervantes for his sports game coverage on NU’s historic win against Purdue. 

Sports Editor Jake Epstein for his sports feature story on football coach David Braun.

Editor in Chief Avani Kalra for her in-depth reporting on University President Michael Schill’s history of athletic scandals. 

Former Print Managing Editor Angeli Mittal for her feature photo of a football game. 

The Daily Northwestern staff for general web excellence. 

Second place

The Daily Northwestern staff for the Entertainment Supplement of the Arts & Entertainment Expanded layout.

Third place

The Daily Northwestern staff for their front page layout of print issues. 

Diversity & Inclusion Chair William Tong for his in-depth reporting on an NU-affiliated political action committee. 

Creative Director Danny O’Grady for his multimedia reporting on the most prominent universities in Illinois. 

Staff Managing Editor Nicole Markus, Social Media Editor Alyce Brown and Development & Recruitment Editor Cole Reynolds for their diversity, equity and inclusion coverage on the football team. 

The Daily Northwestern staff for sweepstakes. Each individual award generates points that are tallied for the sweepstakes category, with The Daily winning the third most points in the large schools division. 

Honorable mentions

The Daily Northwestern staff for their sports page design.

The Daily Northwestern staff for their editorial on remaining committed to accurate and nuanced coverage. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @nicolejmarkus
More to Discover
More in Campus
The continued learning program will be taught in various cities around the world by Medill faculty.
Medill announces continued learning program for school alumni
Northwestern Hillel’s annual MegaShabbat dinner moved to Ryan Fieldhouse this year to accommodate 500 students and faculty.
Hillel brings annual MegaShabbat celebration to Ryan Fieldhouse
Associated Student Government leaders, in collaboration with the Office of Student Affairs, are exploring ways to make the SOFO transaction process more accessible to student groups.
‘An incredible burden’: ASG leaders, NU administrators detail efforts to reform student group funding transaction process
Northwestern Aviation Club hosted an aviation safety seminar Thursday in Harris Hall.
Northwestern Aviation Club hosts safety seminar in Daniel Perelman’s memory
Students and faculty listen to SMU history Prof. Johan Elverskog’s talk on how the Uyghurs began practicing Buddhism before adopting Islam.
Johan Elverskog discusses the Uyghurs’ gradual transition to Buddhism over 1,000 years ago
The safety preparation resolution would mandate active shooter training for staff members and encourage the University to implement an in-person campus safety True Northwestern Dialogue, among other initiatives.
ASG Senate proposes major reforms to safety preparation on campus
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in