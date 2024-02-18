The Daily Northwestern wins 18 awards at 2024 Illinois College Press Association convention

The Daily Northwestern received 18 awards at the Illinois College Press Association convention held over the weekend.

At the organization’s annual conference, held Friday and Saturday in Chicago, The Daily won 10 first place awards, one second-place award, five third place awards and two honorable mentions. The contest recognizes work published between Fall 2022 and Fall 2023. Jacob Fulton (Medill ’23) was editor in chief in Fall 2022, Medill senior Alex Perry was editor in chief in Winter and Spring 2023 and Medill junior Avani Kalra led the paper in Fall 2023.

The Daily won first place in the general excellence in web category for daily newspapers.

“I’m so proud of everyone whose hard work was honored at ICPA yesterday,” Kalra said. “Every single member of our staff puts an incredible amount of time, energy and effort into this paper and they deserve to be recognized for it.”

See below for a full award list.

First place

Data Visualizations Editor Saul Pink for his newsletter.

Former Creative Director Seeger Gray for his news podcast on the history of queer life in NU’s library archives.

Former Audio Editor Mika Ellison for her entertainment & culture podcast on the real freshman flu: homesickness.

The Daily Northwestern staff for their news story reporting on hazing within the NU football program.

Former Sports Editor Charlotte Varnes for her sports news story on NU cheerleaders and their allegations of unsafe conditions.

Former Sports Editor Alex Cervantes for his sports game coverage on NU’s historic win against Purdue.

Sports Editor Jake Epstein for his sports feature story on football coach David Braun.

Editor in Chief Avani Kalra for her in-depth reporting on University President Michael Schill’s history of athletic scandals.

Former Print Managing Editor Angeli Mittal for her feature photo of a football game.

The Daily Northwestern staff for general web excellence.

Second place

The Daily Northwestern staff for the Entertainment Supplement of the Arts & Entertainment Expanded layout.

Third place

The Daily Northwestern staff for their front page layout of print issues.

Diversity & Inclusion Chair William Tong for his in-depth reporting on an NU-affiliated political action committee.

Creative Director Danny O’Grady for his multimedia reporting on the most prominent universities in Illinois.

Staff Managing Editor Nicole Markus, Social Media Editor Alyce Brown and Development & Recruitment Editor Cole Reynolds for their diversity, equity and inclusion coverage on the football team.

The Daily Northwestern staff for sweepstakes. Each individual award generates points that are tallied for the sweepstakes category, with The Daily winning the third most points in the large schools division.

Honorable mentions

The Daily Northwestern staff for their sports page design.

The Daily Northwestern staff for their editorial on remaining committed to accurate and nuanced coverage.

Email: [email protected]

X: @nicolejmarkus