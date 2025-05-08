Three Democrats join race to succeed longtime Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin

The race to replace outgoing U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) is heating up.

Durbin, the Senate Democratic Whip, announced he will not seek reelection in 2026 in an April 23 news release. The decision will conclude Durbin’s 44-year congressional career and set the stage for Illinois’ first competitive Democratic primary for a U.S. Senate seat since 2016.

Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton, who was first elected alongside Gov. JB Pritzker in 2018, announced her candidacy to succeed Durbin the following day.

“As Donald Trump and Elon Musk continue their relentless attack on Americans, we need new voices in Washington who will stand firm and fight fiercely to move us forward and protect the values we hold dear,” Stratton said in an April 24 news release. “I am that leader, and I promise to fight everyday for the people of Illinois.”

In the announcement, Stratton touted her middle-class upbringing and pledged to bring her “proven track record of bold leadership” to Washington if elected.

Stratton has received endorsements from Pritzker and Durbin’s colleague, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.).

“Over the past six years, I’ve had the privilege of working with Juliana Stratton, one of Illinois’ fiercest fighters for working families,” Pritzker said in an April 25 news release. “At this perilous moment in Washington, Juliana’s fighting spirit and dedication to improving lives is exactly the type of representation Illinoisans need.”

Two members of Congress, U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly (D-Matteson) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Schaumburg), also entered the Democratic primary this week. One poll released by 314 Action last month showed U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Naperville), who has not yet confirmed whether she will launch a campaign, leading Stratton, Kelly and Krishnamoorthi.

Kelly, who currently represents Chicago’s south suburbs, focused her announcement on combating gun violence and said she’s been considered an “underdog” her entire life.

“This moment requires proven leaders who have the experience to take on the toughest battles,” Kelly said in an X post announcing her run. “I’ve never backed down — not from gun lobbyists, not from MAGA extremists, and certainly not from a fight for what’s right.”

Durbin’s retirement may also represent a generational shift in the Senate Democratic caucus. He is the fourth Democratic senator over the age of 65 to announce retirement this year.

Krishnamoorthi, who currently represents Chicago’s western suburbs, said he will focus on standing up to Donald Trump and making government “work for working people.”

“I’ll never be quiet while billionaires like Elon Musk and a convicted felon deny the dreams of the next generation for their own egos and personal profit,” Krishnamoorthi said in an announcement video posted to X.

While no Republican elected official has entered the race to replace Durbin, due to the state’s partisan lean, the winner of the Democratic primary may be likely to prevail in the general election.

