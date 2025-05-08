Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Residents sip and stroll through downtown businesses

Caroline Killilea/The Daily Northwestern
Residents made their own prints at One River School Evanston using fruit slices and paint.
Caroline Killilea, Copy Chief
May 8, 2025

At Downtown Evanston’s annual Spring Sip & Stroll event Thursday, residents shopped 19 local businesses, enjoying sales and beverages while they strolled.

Attendees started their stroll at Creative Coworking on Davis Street, where they checked in and received a Downtown Evanston drawstring bag.

Tickets cost $10, and half of the proceeds will go to Black Women of Evanston, a 501(c)(3) organization that aims to empower Black women through service, community and self-care. The McGaw YMCA also offered free childcare while parents perused various boutiques, restaurants and galleries.

Evanston resident Kenisha Walker took part in the stroll, visiting Wheel and Sprocket, a Davis Street bike store that offered a tropical rum cocktail. Walker said the event was an opportunity to discover more about Evanston and connect with other residents.

“We’ve seen a lot of people that we know here and there, and even people that we don’t know, everyone’s just so friendly,” Walker said. “It’s nice to build community this way and also get to know the businesses around, places that you might not ever go to just because you don’t have a reason to.”

Walker also visited One River School Evanston, which offers studio art and digital design programming for both kids and adults. The school served sangria and offered an art activity in which participants dipped slices of fruit in paint, laid them on canvases and pressed them to make prints. 

One River School Evanston Director Heather Kipper noted how important Downtown Evanston is to ensuring the success of the city’s small businesses.

“We’re a small business, so (the) Downtown Evanston association is a wonderful advocate for our business, and they plan events like this so that we can have some fresh faces come through our door,” Kipper said. “Right now, our student show is hanging on the wall, so it’s a really great opportunity for our community to see our students’ artwork as well, and then also do an art activity.”

Downtown Evanston Executive Director Andy Vick greeted guests as they arrived at Creative Coworking. He highlighted the importance of hosting community events that support local businesses and get residents shopping and chatting.  

He said about 90 people registered before the stroll started, and that roughly 20 walk-in customers registered at the event. 

Vick said he hopes the stroll will help residents build a relationship with local businesses and their employees. 

“We as an organization have a lot of programming that is launching about now as the weather gets warmer,” Vick said. “We’re going to be doing everything from bike rides to concert series to a new car show this year, so we’re just trying to come up with all kinds of interesting ways to entice people to come downtown.” 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @C_Killilea

 

Related Stories:

Local crafters, shoppers connect at Maker’s Market

Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market to kick off 50th season Saturday

Community cleans city streets to celebrate Earth Day

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Business
A storefront advertises a Mediterranean restaurant.
Olive Mediterranean Grill to return to downtown Evanston after pandemic closure
Storefront with a white circular logo in the window and people crowded inside the store.
New storefront celebrates a month of placing artists center stage
A woman speaks into a microphone while pointing her finger at a man in front of her.
‘Shut it down’: Table to Stix owner apologizes for tipping dispute amid calls for accountability
Bookends & Beginnings’ sign hangs outside its storefront.
Local bookstores welcome crowds during bookstore crawl
Text on a sidewalk stating “Evanston Rejects Anti-Black Racism / Table To Stix Must Go”
Heated dispute at Table to Stix sparks community uproar
Four walking dogs
Pet center offering boarding and animal services migrates from Wilmette to Evanston
More in City
Three people appear in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on a blue background.
Three Democrats join race to succeed longtime Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin
Illustration of a globe.
Howard & Evanston Community Center aims to sustain programs despite federal funding uncertainty
A black fridge and pantry sits in a shelter outside a red-brick building.
Community members work to stock and maintain Evanston Community Fridges
President Trump signs an executive order behind a city skyline.
Executive order against ‘sanctuary’ cities is likely unconstitutional, experts say
Two men stand on either side of a table.
‘We light fires’: The Trade Collective connects students to trade careers
A woman speaks into a microphone.
State Sen. Laura Fine launches congressional campaign
More in Events
A close-up of a table with colorful bags spread out on it.
Local crafters, shoppers connect at Maker’s Market
A man writes down suggestions on a large piece of paper while others speak to him.
Public workshop highlights environmental injustice in 5th Ward
A crowd of kids gather around two people while one speaks into a microphone.
Young scientists and NU graduate students cross paths at elementary school science fair
People stand around a white tent in a parking lot.
Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market to kick off 50th season Saturday
A graphic reading "Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month"
Evanston gears up for an eventful AAPI month
Three people sit in chairs on a stage.
‘Our message is clear’: Jewish, Palestinian Israelis travel to Evanston, urge peaceful resolution