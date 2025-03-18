LTE: An Open Letter from 95 Northwestern faculty, staff and grad workers in support of campus food services workers

Dear President Schill, Provost Hagerty, COO Luke Figora, Vice President Susan Davis and members of Northwestern’s central administration:
We, the undersigned NU faculty members and educators, stand firmly in solidarity with campus food service workers who are currently on strike. The workers, represented by UNITE HERE Local 1, are striking because Compass Group, a multi-billion dollar international food service corporation and NU’s primary food services contractor, is failing to negotiate in good faith. Compass has refused to treat workers with dignity and respect. Workers need and deserve family-sustaining wages and job security protections. We hold Compass responsible for all disruptions to NU’s dining services and to our students’ educations. We urge Compass to listen and respond to the demands of the union representatives.
Moreover, we hold NU’s central administration responsible for failing to push Compass to negotiate in good faith and provide the food service workers, the foundation of our campus community, with the working conditions that they deserve. As educators and in echo of our students, we call on central administration to do all in its power to work towards a solution that fulfills the needs of all members of our NU community. We urge the NU central administration to push Compass to immediately sign a fair contract with campus food service workers.
Sincerely,
Izzy Grosof, Assistant Professor, Industrial Engineering and Management Sciences, McCormick
Jorge Coronado, Professor and Director, SpPo/LACS, WCAS
T. Benser, Assistant Director, Dean of Students
Will Kirsch, Graduate Student, History, WCAS
Heather Brown, Learning Designer, Distance Learning, School of Professional Studies
Alithia Zamantakis, Research Assistant Professor, ISGMH
Brian Zuluaga, Graduate Student, Black Studies, WCAS
Marquis Bey, Professor, Black Studies, WCAS
Jade Hansen, LA 2, Access Services, Library
Emma Kennedy, PhD Candidate, Art History, WCAS
Jillian Whitton, Statistician, NU IT
Summer House, Application Support Specialist, NU IT
Rebecca Zorach, Mary Jane Crowe Professor of Art and Art History, WCAS
Madeleine Vessely, Graduate Worker, Feinberg School of Medicine
Nickolas Fisher, PhD Candidate, Chemistry, WCAS
Pallavi Sundaram, PhD Candidate, Materials Science and Engineering, McCormick
Megan Burns, Graduate Worker, Psychology, WCAS
Maura Fennelly, PhD Candidate, Sociology, WCAS
Jennifer Comerford, PhD Candidate, English, WCAS
Silyane Larcher, Associate Professor, Gender and Sexuality Studies and Black Studies, WCAS
Sebastian Poblete Coddou, PhD Candidate, Economics, WCAS
Eli Kean, Assistant Professor, Gender and Sexuality Studies, WCAS
Jillana Enteen, Professor, Gender and Sexuality Studies, WCAS
Elizabeth Smith, Assistant Professor, Anthropology, WCAS
Vidura Jang Bahadur, PhD Candidate, Communication Studies, School of Communication
Josh Honn, Librarian, University Libraries
Peter Cummings, PhD Candidate, Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, Feinberg School of Medicine
Daniel Galvin, Professor, Political Science, WCAS
Teke Wiggin, Graduate Worker, Sociology, WCAS
Jorin Graham, Graduate Worker, Physics & Astronomy, WCAS
Daisy Hernández, Associate Professor, English, WCAS
Ciaran Kohli-Lynch, Assistant Professor, Feinberg School of Medicine
Maggie Allan, Graduate Worker, English, WCAS
Zach Nissen, Assistant Professor, Anthropology, WCAS
Alison Choi, PhD Candidate, History, WCAS
Tara Fickle, Associate Professor, Asian American Studies, WCAS
Daniel Loebell, PhD Candidate, Political Science, WCAS
Becca Greenstein, STEM Librarian, University Libraries
Gwen Liu, PhD Candidate, Mechanical Engineering, McCormick
Leslie M. Harris, Professor, History and Black Studies, WCAS
Micol Bez, PhD Candidate, Comparative Literary Studies and Philosophy, WCAS
Rebecca Ewert, Assistant Professor, Sociology, WCAS
Lauren Johnson, PhD Candidate, English, WCAS
Monica Russel y Rodríguez, Adjunct Distinguished Senior Lecturer, Anthropology, WCAS
Mérida M. Ruá, Professor and Director, Undergraduate Studies, Latina & Latino Studies, WCAS
Salma Mostafa, Teaching Assistant & Graduate Worker, Sociology, WCAS
Parth Bhatnagar, Graduate Researcher, Physics and Astronomy, WCAS
Gavin Cosgrave, MBA student, Kellogg
Dotun Ayobade, Associate Professor, Performance Studies/Black Studies, WCAS/School of Communication
Michael Kraus, Professor, Psychology, WCAS
Gabriel Guzmán, PhD Candidate, Performance Studies, School of Communication
James Mahoney, Professor, Sociology and Political Science, WCAS
Bennett Miller, PhD Candidate, History, WCAS
Nik Setiadarma, Graduate Student, History, WCAS
Mila Kaut, PhD Candidate, History, WCAS
Hope McCaffrey, PhD Candidate, History, WCAS
Morgan Barry, PhD Candidate, History, WCAS
Elizabeth Barahona, Graduate Student, History, WCAS
Sarah Schulman, Ralla Klepak Professor of English, WCAS
Megan Hyska, Assistant Professor, Philosophy, WCAS
Adam J. Goldsmith, PhD Candidate, Rhetoric & Public Culture, School of Communication
Jan Michael, PhD Candidate, History, WCAS
Sean Hanretta , Associate Professor, History, WCAS
Alec Powers, Research Data Analyst, ISGMH
Quincy Lherisson, Doctoral Student Worker, Psychology, WCAS
Max Lewontin, PhD Candidate, History, WCAS
Claudio Benzecry, Professor, Sociology and Communication Studies, School of Communication and WCAS
Ziyana Fazal, Doctoral Student, History, WCAS
Chrissy Martin, Assistant Professor, Theatre, School of Communication
Teresa Alvarado-Patlan, PhD Candidate, History, WCAS
Gaby Bucio, Graduate Student, History, WCAS
Ryan Nhu, PhD Candidate, English, WCAS
Luis Amaral, Professor, Engineering Sciences and Applied Math, McCormick
Summer Pappachen, Graduate Student, Political Science, WCAS
Anna Brown, Graduate Worker, Anthropology, WCAS,
Sejal Vispute, PhD Candidate, Chemical Engineering, McCormick
Caitlin Body, Assistant Professor, Theatre, School of Communication
Logan Phillips, PhD Candidate, Black Studies, WCAS
Sera Young, Professor, Anthropology and Institute for Policy Research, WCAS
Zhiqing Chen, Graduate Student, History, WCAS
Bryana Jones, PhD Candidate, Black Studies, WCAS
John Pollard, Graduate Student, History, WCAS
Olivia Bennett, Graduate Worker, Chemistry, WCAS
Molly Sun, PhD Candidate, Chemistry, WCAS
Rosalind Faires, MFA Student, Theatre, School of Communication
Sophia Chen, Graduate Research Assistant, Materials Science and Engineering, McCormick
Maya Milrod, PhD Candidate, Chemistry, WCAS
Haley McAllister, Graduate Worker, Chemistry, WCAS
Allegra Tashjian, PhD Candidate, Earth, Environmental, and Planetary Sciences, WCAS
Kris Rosentel, PhD Candidate, Sociology, WCAS
Linda Gates, Professor, Head of Voice, Theatre, School of Communication
Megan Baker, Assistant Professor, Anthropology, WCAS
Jessica Chiu, Graduate Worker, Materials Science and Engineering, McCormick
Deborah Tulloch, Graduate Student, History, WCAS
Iseul Cha-Ju, Graduate Student Worker, Psychology, WCAS
