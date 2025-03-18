LTE: An Open Letter from 95 Northwestern faculty, staff and grad workers in support of campus food services workers

Dear President Schill, Provost Hagerty, COO Luke Figora, Vice President Susan Davis and members of Northwestern’s central administration:

We, the undersigned NU faculty members and educators, stand firmly in solidarity with campus food service workers who are currently on strike. The workers, represented by UNITE HERE Local 1, are striking because Compass Group, a multi-billion dollar international food service corporation and NU’s primary food services contractor, is failing to negotiate in good faith. Compass has refused to treat workers with dignity and respect. Workers need and deserve family-sustaining wages and job security protections. We hold Compass responsible for all disruptions to NU’s dining services and to our students’ educations. We urge Compass to listen and respond to the demands of the union representatives.

Moreover, we hold NU’s central administration responsible for failing to push Compass to negotiate in good faith and provide the food service workers, the foundation of our campus community, with the working conditions that they deserve. As educators and in echo of our students, we call on central administration to do all in its power to work towards a solution that fulfills the needs of all members of our NU community. We urge the NU central administration to push Compass to immediately sign a fair contract with campus food service workers.

Sincerely,

Izzy Grosof, Assistant Professor, Industrial Engineering and Management Sciences, McCormick

Jorge Coronado, Professor and Director, SpPo/LACS, WCAS

T. Benser, Assistant Director, Dean of Students

Will Kirsch, Graduate Student, History, WCAS

Heather Brown, Learning Designer, Distance Learning, School of Professional Studies

Alithia Zamantakis, Research Assistant Professor, ISGMH

Brian Zuluaga, Graduate Student, Black Studies, WCAS

Marquis Bey, Professor, Black Studies, WCAS

Jade Hansen, LA 2, Access Services, Library

Emma Kennedy, PhD Candidate, Art History, WCAS

Jillian Whitton, Statistician, NU IT

Summer House, Application Support Specialist, NU IT

Rebecca Zorach, Mary Jane Crowe Professor of Art and Art History, WCAS

Madeleine Vessely, Graduate Worker, Feinberg School of Medicine

Nickolas Fisher, PhD Candidate, Chemistry, WCAS

Pallavi Sundaram, PhD Candidate, Materials Science and Engineering, McCormick

Megan Burns, Graduate Worker, Psychology, WCAS

Maura Fennelly, PhD Candidate, Sociology, WCAS

Jennifer Comerford, PhD Candidate, English, WCAS

Silyane Larcher, Associate Professor, Gender and Sexuality Studies and Black Studies, WCAS

Sebastian Poblete Coddou, PhD Candidate, Economics, WCAS

Eli Kean, Assistant Professor, Gender and Sexuality Studies, WCAS

Jillana Enteen, Professor, Gender and Sexuality Studies, WCAS

Elizabeth Smith, Assistant Professor, Anthropology, WCAS

Vidura Jang Bahadur, PhD Candidate, Communication Studies, School of Communication

Josh Honn, Librarian, University Libraries

Peter Cummings, PhD Candidate, Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, Feinberg School of Medicine

Daniel Galvin, Professor, Political Science, WCAS

Teke Wiggin, Graduate Worker, Sociology, WCAS

Jorin Graham, Graduate Worker, Physics & Astronomy, WCAS

Daisy Hernández, Associate Professor, English, WCAS

Ciaran Kohli-Lynch, Assistant Professor, Feinberg School of Medicine

Maggie Allan, Graduate Worker, English, WCAS

Zach Nissen, Assistant Professor, Anthropology, WCAS

Alison Choi, PhD Candidate, History, WCAS

Tara Fickle, Associate Professor, Asian American Studies, WCAS

Daniel Loebell, PhD Candidate, Political Science, WCAS

Becca Greenstein, STEM Librarian, University Libraries

Gwen Liu, PhD Candidate, Mechanical Engineering, McCormick

Leslie M. Harris, Professor, History and Black Studies, WCAS

Micol Bez, PhD Candidate, Comparative Literary Studies and Philosophy, WCAS

Rebecca Ewert, Assistant Professor, Sociology, WCAS

Lauren Johnson, PhD Candidate, English, WCAS

Monica Russel y Rodríguez, Adjunct Distinguished Senior Lecturer, Anthropology, WCAS

Mérida M. Ruá, Professor and Director, Undergraduate Studies, Latina & Latino Studies, WCAS

Salma Mostafa, Teaching Assistant & Graduate Worker, Sociology, WCAS

Parth Bhatnagar, Graduate Researcher, Physics and Astronomy, WCAS

Gavin Cosgrave, MBA student, Kellogg

Dotun Ayobade, Associate Professor, Performance Studies/Black Studies, WCAS/School of Communication

Michael Kraus, Professor, Psychology, WCAS

Gabriel Guzmán, PhD Candidate, Performance Studies, School of Communication

James Mahoney, Professor, Sociology and Political Science, WCAS

Bennett Miller, PhD Candidate, History, WCAS

Nik Setiadarma, Graduate Student, History, WCAS

Mila Kaut, PhD Candidate, History, WCAS

Hope McCaffrey, PhD Candidate, History, WCAS

Morgan Barry, PhD Candidate, History, WCAS

Elizabeth Barahona, Graduate Student, History, WCAS

Sarah Schulman, Ralla Klepak Professor of English, WCAS

Megan Hyska, Assistant Professor, Philosophy, WCAS

Adam J. Goldsmith, PhD Candidate, Rhetoric & Public Culture, School of Communication

Jan Michael, PhD Candidate, History, WCAS

Sean Hanretta , Associate Professor, History, WCAS

Alec Powers, Research Data Analyst, ISGMH

Quincy Lherisson, Doctoral Student Worker, Psychology, WCAS

Max Lewontin, PhD Candidate, History, WCAS

Claudio Benzecry, Professor, Sociology and Communication Studies, School of Communication and WCAS

Ziyana Fazal, Doctoral Student, History, WCAS

Chrissy Martin, Assistant Professor, Theatre, School of Communication

Teresa Alvarado-Patlan, PhD Candidate, History, WCAS

Gaby Bucio, Graduate Student, History, WCAS

Ryan Nhu, PhD Candidate, English, WCAS

Luis Amaral, Professor, Engineering Sciences and Applied Math, McCormick

Summer Pappachen, Graduate Student, Political Science, WCAS

Anna Brown, Graduate Worker, Anthropology, WCAS,

Sejal Vispute, PhD Candidate, Chemical Engineering, McCormick

Caitlin Body, Assistant Professor, Theatre, School of Communication

Logan Phillips, PhD Candidate, Black Studies, WCAS

Sera Young, Professor, Anthropology and Institute for Policy Research, WCAS

Zhiqing Chen, Graduate Student, History, WCAS

Bryana Jones, PhD Candidate, Black Studies, WCAS

John Pollard, Graduate Student, History, WCAS

Olivia Bennett, Graduate Worker, Chemistry, WCAS

Molly Sun, PhD Candidate, Chemistry, WCAS

Rosalind Faires, MFA Student, Theatre, School of Communication

Sophia Chen, Graduate Research Assistant, Materials Science and Engineering, McCormick

Maya Milrod, PhD Candidate, Chemistry, WCAS

Haley McAllister, Graduate Worker, Chemistry, WCAS

Allegra Tashjian, PhD Candidate, Earth, Environmental, and Planetary Sciences, WCAS

Kris Rosentel, PhD Candidate, Sociology, WCAS

Linda Gates, Professor, Head of Voice, Theatre, School of Communication

Megan Baker, Assistant Professor, Anthropology, WCAS

Jessica Chiu, Graduate Worker, Materials Science and Engineering, McCormick

Deborah Tulloch, Graduate Student, History, WCAS

Iseul Cha-Ju, Graduate Student Worker, Psychology, WCAS

