Digital Diaries: ’Cats react to ‘Carnival Dillo’ theme announcement

In this episode, The Daily reports on students’ mixed reactions to Mayfest’s “Carnival Dillo” theme announcement for the 53rd Dillo Day. After enjoying carnival-themed food in dining halls, ’Cats started brainstorming for their outfits for May 17.

HATTIE SAAL: I think my first question was, “What the hell do I wear?” But I think it’ll be a fun vibe.

INGRID SMITH: That was Weinberg freshman Hattie Saal on her first reaction to the Dillo Day carnival theme.

On Monday during lunch, Mayfest Productions collaborated with Northwestern Dining Halls to reveal the theme of the 53rd Dillo Day as “Carnival Dillo.” Dining halls featured carnival-inspired dishes like mozzarella sticks and funnel fries.

Saal hopes Mayfest goes all out with carnival food on Dillo Day, May 17.

HATTIE SAAL: I just don’t know what carnival outfits even are, so that’s what my brain has gone thinking about. But I think the food will be cool, I think the decor will be cool, so I can really see the theme coming together nicely.

INGRID SMITH: But not everyone felt so hopeful about the carnival theme. Weinberg sophomore Callie Berthold, a huge fan of last year’s “Camp Dillo” theme, said after hearing the announcement, she was struck with immediate disappointment.

CALLIE BERTHOLD: First off, I loved the camp theme so much. And second off, I had a big prediction that it was gonna be “Dillo Disco,” which I thought would be incredibly fun. Carnival, I was just not too immediately thrilled. I feel like there’s maybe a little less inspiration out there. I am not quite sure exactly what the decor is going to look like, what the outfits are gonna look like.

INGRID SMITH: Weinberg sophomore Jacob Singer was also skeptical about the theme at first. But after reflecting on it, he said he is excited about carnival costume opportunities.

JACOB SINGER: If it does come across well, I’m kind of visualizing among my gay theater friends, the whole goth clown aesthetic. A kind of cabaret feel could be kind of cool, I’m thinking haunted carnival or maybe night circus type stuff.

INGRID SMITH: Singer said if Mayfest leans into the theme with attractions and decorations, the carnival theme could be a hit.

JACOB SINGER: You lose yourself in the magic of the carnival kind of vibe, I feel like something like that could be cool, which I very much think feels fitting with the Dillo Day vibes. You go in and then you walk out 12 hours later, not knowing what just happened.

INGRID SMITH: Singer said Dillo Day rides could add to the magic.

JACOB SINGER: A setup like a merry-go-round or something like that could be very fun. It’s not socially acceptable for us as college students to ride a merry-go-round anymore, you know? That’s something for like five-year-olds, so having one there, I think it would be kind of fun.

INGRID SMITH: Berthold is also hopeful for carnival games. Despite her negative initial reaction to the carnival theme, she said she is confident both Mayfest and NU students will find ways to get creative.

CALLIE BERTHOLD: I do think that with time, people are gonna get creative no matter what. Like Northwestern, the students are creative here. So I think even if I was a little bit disappointed, and if it’s a little bit harder to find an outfit, it’s gonna be a fun day no matter what, and we can always make it work.

