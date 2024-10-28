Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

What’s the deal with the Dillo Day artist poll?

Illustration by Shveta Shah
Mayfest Productions sent out a poll allowing students to rate their interest in 64 different artists. This data will be taken into consideration when planning Dillo Day.
Kate Pollot, Reporter
October 28, 2024

For four days in late October, Mayfest Productions invited Northwestern students to rate their interest levels on different artists for this year’s Dillo Day, NU’s annual student-run music festival.

The poll, which was released Oct. 22 and closed Oct. 25, included 64 different artists for students to rate.

Weinberg senior and Mayfest booking director Nathan Dent said the poll was intended to gauge which artists and genres students are interested in, with the goal of taking students’ preferences into consideration when booking artists for Dillo Day.

“At the end of the day, we really just want to do right by the rest of the student body and give people a lineup that they’ll enjoy seeing on Dillo Day,” Dent said in a statement to The Daily.

The organization declined to provide specific statistics from the poll.

This year, McCormick freshman Abigail Buell said she is looking forward to experiencing Dillo Day for the first time. Her excitement was bolstered by the caliber of the artists listed on the poll.

“It definitely surprised me that Kesha was on the list because she’s a huge artist,” Buell said.

Other artists listed on the poll included Fiona Apple, Suki Waterhouse and 6LACK.

While the poll collects information on specific artists, Mayfest extrapolates this data to make broader inferences about the demand on campus for certain genres, Dent said.

“We’re a small team, and although we think and work very hard, we can’t speak for every
Northwestern student. But the poll can,” Dent said.

The poll will contribute to the rest of the booking process. As Dillo Day draws closer, Mayfest will continue narrowing down the list of potential performers with the results in mind.

The booking process for Dillo Day begins in mid-summer and continues into the school year. While Dent said Mayfest accounts for students’ preferences, one of the biggest factors in the process is finances.

“Perhaps unsurprisingly, it turns out that booking a festival is quite expensive, and a lot of our initial contenders get knocked out simply because they’re beyond what’s financially feasible for us,” Dent said.

The annual event is free to NU students. Since the festival began in 1971, Dillo Day has featured artists such as Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar and Smash Mouth. Last year, rapper Swae Lee headlined the event.

McCormick sophomore Lucy Madsen said she enjoyed seeing both the artists and the rest of the student body on the Lakefill last year.

“It made the Lakefill really nice, just having everyone out there,” Madsen said. “It’s kind of like the first taste of spring.”

In addition to established musicians, Dillo Day also features student bands and DJs. These performers are selected through a “Battle of the Artists.”

Aside from music, Dillo Day festivities include food trucks, a photo contest and an overall theme. Last year, the theme was “Camp Dillo.”

The team will consider past Dillo Days when planning for this year, reflecting on what should be repeated, improved or done away with entirely.

“We’ve always been trying to make every festival the best one yet, and I think that’ll
only continue this year,” Dent said.

Email: [email protected]

Related stories:
By the Numbers: All about Dillo Day through the years
NU officials address community concerns about Dillo Day, Ryan Field
Q&A: Mayfest co-chairs reflect on year of preparation, look toward Dillo Day

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers played a 100-minute set Thursday night at the United Center as she returned to Chicago for part two of the “Don’t Forget Me” tour.
Maggie Rogers dazzles in first Chicago arena performance at United Center
Jazzma Pryor and Jasmine “Jaz” Robertson perform in “Until the Flood” at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre.
‘Until the Flood,’ told through individual monologues, premieres at Evanston’s Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre
Queen Priyanka kicked off her show-stopping act with “I’m a Star,” a rousing track honoring her success.
Queen Priyanka’s ‘DEVASTATIA’ tour fuses drag and pop music
People gesture on stage next to a life-size cup with eyes and limbs.
Second City and Dunkin’ collaborate for latte-themed comedy show ‘Ring Lights and Lattes’
Man performs for audience under blue and pink lights.
Student artist Jared Perlmutter explores passion for music at NU
Bird mirrors Bailey’s life, serving as a guiding light when she is lost.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Bird’ is a triumphant coming-of-age gem
More in Latest Stories
Junior outside hitter Buse Hazan prepares to serve in a game earlier this season. Hazan had a team-high 12 kills Sunday.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls to Indiana 3-0, extends losing streak to three games
The Weekly: The Daily’s first campus poll, Moderna lawsuit, return of Gamma Phi Beta
The Weekly: The Daily’s first campus poll, Moderna lawsuit, return of Gamma Phi Beta
Each asylum-seeking student at ETHS has a point person in a multilingual services teacher, according to teacher Sara Holic. She added that each multilingual services teacher is the point person for about 20 students.
‘A way that makes sense to them’: ETHS multilingual services aim to support asylum-seeking families
Group of a capella singers performing a song
ASG’s Fall Cultural Summit unites cultural organizations through live performances, diverse food
Authors John Green and Rebecca Makkai speak on stage in Cahn Auditorium during the Chicago Humanities Festival.
Authors John Green and Rebecca Makkai share writing experiences at Chicago Humanities Festival
English Prof. Natasha Trethewey (Left) discusses “The House of Being” with history Prof. Leslie Harris (Right)
Former Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey reflects, explores recent book at Chicago Humanities Festival
More in Music
Singers and instrumentalists bow before The Newberry Consort’s performance of “I Tremble Not” at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Saturday.
Newberry Consort brings the Jacobean era to life in ‘I Tremble Not’ performance
A singer wearing a cream-colored dress and headphones sings into a microphone.
Clairo brings ‘Charm’ to Chicago
Sabrina Carpenter performed for a sold-out United Center as part of her “Short n’ Sweet” tour.
Sabrina Carpenter takes on Chicago for ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour
A rapper sings into a microphone as pink lights shine behind her.
Rico Nasty, Grouptherapy and freshman artist Perl perform at A&O 2024 Blowout
On Friday, English singer-songwriter Charli XCX released “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat,” the remix album of her massively successful album “Brat.”
Liner Notes: Charli XCX’s ‘Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat’ reveals the woman behind the ‘partygirl’
Coldplay released their 10th album, “Moon Music,” on Oct. 4.
Liner Notes: ‘Moon Music’ is simplistic but highlights the beauty of Coldplay