Rapid Recap: Purdue 75, Northwestern 60

On the heels of their first Big Ten victory, Northwestern had a rare chance to build a winning streak Wednesday.

But the Wildcats (8-15, 1-11 Big Ten) squandered that opportunity against Purdue (9-15, 2-11 Big Ten), dropping the contest 75-60.

The ’Cats started quickly, opening a 19-15 lead through ten minutes after junior forward Grace Williams knocked in six first-quarter points and graduate student Taylor Williams added five.

However, Purdue bounced back in the second quarter, jumping to a 35-31 lead, thanks to a stout defense that held NU to 11 second-quarter points.

Boilermakers guard Destini Lombard exemplified that effort with under three minutes when she stole a pass and finished a fastbreak layup to put Purdue up, 33-28.

Purdue carried their momentum into the third quarter, outscoring the ’Cats 15-8. While NU cut the Boilermakers’ lead to six points early in the fourth period, they couldn’t complete the comeback.

Here are three takeaways from the ’Cats defeat to Purdue:

1. No winning streak for NU

NU last won consecutive games in December 2024, beating UNLV by three points in an overtime thriller. However, since the start of Big Ten play, the Cats have yet to win consecutive games.

NU finally had its first opportunity in 2025 Wednesday but failed to cash it. 15 Big Ten teams make the conference tournament, so losing to the Boilermakers — one of two teams who entered the contest below ’Cats — could be a significant missed opportunity for the NU.

2. Taylor Williams continues hot streak

Williams — one of four ’Cats who average double-digit points — notched a 15-and-15 performance, scoring 17 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. She also excelled defensively, logging five steals.

Williams was the catalyst for much of the early scoring of the ’Cats, knocking in five of its first 11 points on 2-of-2 shooting. She led the team in points despite missing six free throws.

Meanwhile, her defense shined.

Early in the second quarter, Williams picked off a pass and cashed in a fastbreak layup to put Northwestern ahead, 24-20. It was one of her ten first-half points.

Williams continued her efforts in the second half, continuing an eight-game stretch in which she logged 17 or more combined points and rebounds.

3. Three-point woes continue

NU — last in the Big Ten in three-point percentage — failed to knock down long-range shots again. They finished 3-of-9 from downtown. Two of those three-pointers occurred in the fourth quarter

Junior guard Caroline Lau was the only ’Cats player who seemed to find a rhythm from beyond the arc, knocking down 2-of-3 triples.

