Hernandez Gonzalez: America can’t face the truth

After reading Op-Ed Contributor Caleb Nunes’ piece “America is experiencing ‘immigrant indigestion,” I experienced indigestion thinking about how many people across this country, including Nunes, can blatantly make bold claims while withholding the truth that many citizens and non-citizens are experiencing.

When I mentioned “Well, doomsday has officially passed,” I truly meant it. Billionaires sitting in a “VIP section” at President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, Trump not putting his hand on the Bible during the oath of office and focusing on frankly stupid executive orders are just a sample of things that have since added to this doomsday.

There has been a sense of fear outside of the inauguration as well. Actions like attacking Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, imposing tariffs on China, and preparing an executive order to abolish the Department of Education heighten this frightening situation.

Nunes mentions that I, in the piece, invariably shout the word “xenophobe” anytime hard-working Americans want immigration laws to be enforced against those who “defy them.” Nunes, I know you mentioned that you haven’t read The Daily in a while, but have you kept up with what Trump has said pre- and post-election day?

Questioning former Vice President Kamala Harris’ race in front of hundreds at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago last summer, using illegal immigration as a scapegoat for U.S.’s problems and ending Temporary Protected Status for more than 300,000 Venezuelans who fled dictatorships out of the blue seems odd, right? Well, this is the reality of racism in this country, and it hasn’t gone anywhere. It has only been amplified in the public eye.

As for the “foundational” belief of “immigration enthusiasts” that America was built by immigrants, this is not an opinion, it is merely a fact. These “settlers” you mention are frankly immigrants due to the fact that they moved to an already established society for better opportunities.

European settlers, mainly the French and Spanish, began to arrive in America seeking religious freedom, economic opportunities and political liberty. Prior to their arrival, indigenous peoples, specifically the Clovis people, had long been here and established themselves in tribes.

The mere ignorance and audacity that Nunes has for essentially erasing the existence of true Americans in this country is saddening to see, especially when the indigenous population is actively experiencing high unemployment rates, intergenerational poverty and food insecurity.

Nunes mentions that I didn’t use the modifier “illegal” to defend the reality that immigrants, both legal and illegal, are taking security measures in case the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids their neighborhoods next. Yet, he counteracts his own words and says that “this distinction is irrelevant.” Which one is it?

Briefly, I want to appreciate Nunes for sharing his personal experience with this topic, specifically mentioning that his mother immigrated from Iran. I am glad that she is here and that she doesn’t have to take these “precautionary measures” that I mentioned in my piece.

However, regardless of whether she came to this country in “accordance with our nation’s laws,” legal immigrants are also being targeted in ICE raids across the country, which should not be overlooked.

On Jan. 28, ICE detained a legal migrant outside his home in Columbus, Ohio. From México, the man has lived and worked in the U.S. for 30 years and hasn’t committed a crime. The reason for arrest? His Derivative U Visa is under deferred action, which allows the individual legal status.

On Jan. 29, 18-year-old Zeneyda Barrera Hernandez, an asylum applicant and Nicaragua native, was arrested at her home in Lynn, Massachusetts with her family witnessing this event. The reason for arrest? Allegedly getting into a fight with her brother over a cell phone.

On Jan. 30, a Milwaukee family was out shopping and were actively speaking Spanish. Shortly after, U.S. officials detained the Puerto Rican mother, grandmother and toddler and took them to a government facility. The reason for arrest? None. The family only received a “so sorry” for this racially profiled attack.

With this sequence of events and the “historical revisionism and creation myths” Nunes states that my piece has, I pose a question for everyone: If citizens and legal immigrants are being looped into these raids that “solely” targeting criminal illegal immigrants, what does this mean for embracing our roots, culture and traditions from the places we come from?

Just because you don’t center your heritage “no matter where you go” doesn’t mean that thousands of others will follow your lead. Even though I was born and raised in the U.S., I still embrace the sacrifices, struggles and accomplishments that my parents and grandparents made for me and my siblings to flourish in this country. Siempre seré mexicano, no importa dónde esté.

You can embrace the American story and tradition as your own, but as this administration is actively targeting minority identities at a rapid rate, I hope you cherish what you have while you can — because you never know when it will be gone.

Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez is a Medill sophomore. He can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.