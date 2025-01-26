Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Graffoniks marks 10th anniversary with ‘Graffoniks is Out of This World’

Eunice Lee/The Daily Northwestern
Graffiti Dancers and TONIK Tap teamed up to perform the 10th annual Graffoniks dance show in the Wirtz Center on Friday and Saturday.
Eunice Lee, Reporter
January 26, 2025

Graffiti Dancers and TONIK Tap flexed their contemporary and tap muscles on Friday and Saturday during the 10th anniversary Graffoniks show, “Graffoniks is Out of This World.” 

Together, the two student dance groups showcased the leaps, taps and twirls of 48 dancers in the Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts before a total of around 475 audience members between four shows. 

Graffiti Dancers opened the show dancing to “Make Me Feel” by Janelle Monáe. Dancers and tappers showcased their work through 22 total numbers, dancing to songs such as “HOT TO GO!” by Chappell Roan and “Pink + White” by Frank Ocean. 

Weinberg junior and Graffiti Dancers member Fei Hao said she enjoyed dancing with the TONIK Tap tappers during their joint numbers: “It’s ok I’m ok” by Tate McRae and “Guess featuring billie eilish” by Charli XCX and Billie Eilish. 

Hao added that her favorite number to perform was “THE GREATEST,” off Billie Eilish’s latest album.

“I just really like how the piece really came together with the lighting and the costumes, the black silk dresses, and I really like how emotional the piece was,” Hao said.

DSC_8061
Eunice Lee/The Daily Northwestern
Forty-eight total dancers performed in Graffoniks on Friday and Saturday.

Communication senior and Marketing Director of TONIK Tap Alex Angrist said her favorite piece from the event was “…,” an a capella tap piece choreographed by Weinberg senior Cate Osborne, TONIK Tap’s artistic director, and Communication senior Joshua Messmore. 

Angrist added that the 5-minute long number was a fresh challenge because it required her and her fellow dancers “to be really in tune with each other” and ensure their “rhythms (were) hitting together.” 

“It’s been really cool to challenge myself, to listen to my friends more and make sure that I’m on rhythm and that my sounds are clean,” Angrist said.

Angrist was one of the 11 seniors who had their last Graffoniks performance this weekend. The audience engaged with heightened applause for the “Senior Jam,” an improv number highlighting graduating students. Seniors from both TONIK Tap and Graffiti Dancers took to the stage for their last solo moments while dancing to “Cosmic Love” by Florence & the Machine.

Other highlights of the night included TONIK Tap’s “Fancy,” during which the group appeared in sunglasses, and Graffiti Dancers’ small group performance of “Eusexua,” featuring lifts and emotional dancing. 

McCormick sophomore Angela Xu attended the show to watch her friends dance and said she enjoyed seeing their passions in action. 

“It’s just so fun to see a different side of them when you watch them perform,” Xu said.

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

ReFusionShaka showcases student performers and set designers through dance

Dance Digest: Northwestern dance groups get into the groove in ‘Graffoniks Gets Groovy’

K-Dance’s winter showcase highlights student talent in whirlwind of energetic movement

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Over 10 people seated around tables, conversing and laughing.
Fans react to BookTok sensation ‘Fourth Wing’ series’ third installment
The word “StageStrat” sits in front of scenes depicting business meetings and concerts against a cream background.
StageStrat debuts as NU's first entertainment consulting club
A man sits on stage laughing and looking towards the audience
Skylar Astin discusses theatre, “Pitch Perfect” and his Jewish upbringing at Hillel event
Seven people surround another cast member, who wears a denim jumper and holds a piece of paper in the air as they sing.
By the numbers: Splashing through the history of The Dolphin Show
Patron looks at a wall of paintings, facing away from the camera.
Evanston Art Center showcases student talent in biennial exhibition
2 artist’s books layout on a white table.
Evanston Art Center exhibits works from the 10th International Artists Book Triennial Vilnius 2024
More in Dance
Dancers perform onstage in all black and strike a pose with their arms up.
K-Dance’s winter showcase highlights student talent in whirlwind of energetic movement
Dancers perform Nick Pupillo’s world premiere “Pearl” Thursday night.
Visceral Dance Chicago explores transformation and community connection through new works
Dancers fill the red-lighted stage under a spotlighted banner.
ReFusionShaka showcases student performers and set designers through dance
Author Fernando López Rodríguez talks to Northwestern faculty and students. He spoke about the process and methods of research behind his novel “Historia queer del flamenco.”
Spanish author Fernando López Rodríguez presents his book to the Department of Spanish and Portuguese
Jack Schlossberg creates a majority of his content on the social media platform TikTok.
Eid: Jack Schlossberg encourages young people to vote through TikTok
The eighth annual Refresh spring show took place Saturday evening. There was an 8-ball on the screen that would reply to on-screen questions which acted as transitions. The first set asked, “Is it fate?” to which the 8-ball on the screen replied, “Signs point to yes.”
The fates align for Refresh’s eighth annual spring show
More in Latest Stories
Two participants give their red envelopes to the lion dancers.
Evanston rings in the Year of the Snake with Lunar New Year festival
Attendees sipped on free hot cocoa and walked the lit up pathways as the “L” train rumbled by in the background. Children spun around with multicolor light up hula hoops.
Local artists shine at Evanston Light the Night art display
Weinberg junior Ruth Debono speaks at the Jan. 13 City Council meeting, representing Fossil Free Northwestern.
City Council to vote on sustainability standards for large buildings
Senior Sydney Pratt prepares to return a serve earlier this season. Pratt’s 6-2, 7-5 singles victory was one of Northwestern’s two points against Illinois on Saturday.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern falls 4-2 to Illinois despite strong singles start
Junior forward Nick Martinelli dribbles the ball up the court in a game earlier this season. Martinelli had 17 points in Northwestern's loss to Illinois Sunday.
Rapid Recap: No. 17 Illinois 83, Northwestern 74
Senior guard Melannie Daley attempts a 3-pointer during Northwestern’s Thursday loss to Illinois.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern suffers another blowout loss