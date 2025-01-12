Subscribe
K-Dance’s winter showcase highlights student talent in whirlwind of energetic movement

Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern
Performers entertained audience members with high-energy performances during the K-Dance winter showcase.
Marissa Fernandez, Assistant A&E Editor
January 12, 2025

Dynamic performers and eager audience members filled the auditorium in Lutkin Hall for the K-Dance Music Awards winter showcase Sunday night, leaving only a few seats open for latecomers. 

The hour-long show featured 13 performances by various small groups, ranging in size from four to eight members. In addition to the dances, there were also awards announced like “Best Choreography” and “Best Girl Group.”

A group of four dancers performed to “Midas Touch,” by KISS OF LIFE, which was a clear fan favorite judging by the sheer volume and frequency of audience cheers. The group’s movements often mirrored the lyrics, as seen when two members touched hands while the other two exchanged air kisses as the lyrics “touch ya, kiss ya” played.

The group’s smaller size allowed for each member to shine, showcasing each member’s individual personality. This seemingly small artistic decision made the number personal — and therefore noticeable — for viewers. 

Another group, dancing to aespa’s “Armageddon,” featured unique and attention-grabbing formations. At one point, all of the dancers were in a line leaning back, each one making an almost 90-degree angle with their bodies before they broke apart to continue dancing. This explosion of movement was nothing short of exhilarating, making it difficult to look away. 

The group also created dynamic visuals in which some group members crouched down to highlight the members who stayed standing.

“Supersonic” by fromis_9 was an eye-catching number. The group started on the floor, a refreshing change from the standing opening positions done by many other groups. The group constantly cycled through new formations and kept an incredibly high energy level throughout the performance. 

The show also had a so-called “newbie piece,” in which any performer could sign up, regardless of prior experience and without audition requirements. 

The newbie piece contained two very different aesthetics. The first group featured fast-paced music with performers dressed in all black and wearing cop hats. The second part of the piece featured dancers dressed in pastel colors dancing to slightly slower music with a strong and entertaining beat. It was clear the choreographers took the diverse interests and skills of each dancer into account when creating the piece. 

A group performing to “Supernatural” by NewJeans was also one of the night’s standout performances. Dressed in all white, the group’s mostly instrumental track allowed audience members to really enjoy the clean movements. The sharp movements of the dancers were not only physically impressive but matched the music well in a visually appealing number. 

The last group of the night performed to “Chk Chk Boom” by Stray Kids, a fitting song choice as they ended the show with a bang. While some of the formations were similar to ones seen earlier in the show, the group had their own unique flair and their crisp movements suited the music perfectly. This last number left viewers satisfied with the show, but still craving more. 

The only part of the show that could be improved upon was its technical elements. Audio issues with a few of the tracks forced dancers to restart their performances and temporarily took audience members out of the moment, but regardless, the performers bounced back to deliver stunning performances. 

Despite some technical difficulties at various points throughout the show, the energetic crowd and upbeat performances throughout the night created an amazing experience for both performers and audience members alike. 

Email: [email protected]

