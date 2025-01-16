Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Northwestern to host 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Photo courtesy of the NCAA
The 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship will be held on the shores of Lake Michigan.
Henry Frieman, Managing Editor
January 16, 2025

Eight-time national champion Northwestern lacrosse could hoist another trophy on its home turf in May 2026. 

The NCAA announced Thursday that the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship will be held at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, marking the first time in NCAA history that the sport’s marquee event will be held in the Midwest. 

“We are honored to bring the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship to Evanston for what promises to be an unforgettable championship experience,” NU athletic director Mark Jackson said in the release. “This unique, one-of-a-kind facility provides the perfect stage to celebrate the incredible talent and passion of women’s lacrosse. We’re excited to welcome teams and fans to our campus and share the energy, pride, and spirit that make Northwestern such a special community.”

The semifinal round will be played on May 22, 2026 and the championship game will be held on May 24, 2026.  

Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium hosts the University’s soccer and lacrosse programs. It also serves as the temporary home for Wildcats football as Ryan Field undergoes reconstruction. The venue seats approximately 12,000 fans. 

“Hosting the NCAA Championship in Evanston is a tremendous honor and a unique opportunity to expand the footprint of women’s lacrosse,” NU lacrosse coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said in the release. “This region’s lacrosse culture is thriving, and we’re excited to bring the sport’s greatest talent to the Midwest. We hope to inspire the next generation of players and fans to continue driving the growth of the game across the country.”

The ’Cats won their eighth national championship in 2023, defeating Boston College 18-6 in Cary, North Carolina. Spurred by NCAA all-time leading goal scorer Izzy Scane, NU finished as a runner-up in last season’s title game. 

The 2026 championship was originally scheduled to be held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. However, given Gillette Stadium’s status as a 2026 FIFA World Cup host, the NCAA said “it became necessary to look at other sites.” 

NU lacrosse’s 2025 season begins on Feb. 7 in Ryan Fieldhouse when it takes on Notre Dame. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @HenryFrieman

Related Stories:

Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Tewaaraton Award

Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern falls 14-13 to No. 2 Boston College in national championship battle

Lacrosse: ‘You’re more than just an athlete’: Argentieri, Johnson promote mental health awareness for student-athletes

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Lacrosse
Northwestern graduate student attacker Izzy Scane won her second consecutive Honda Award on Wednesday.
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Honda Sport Award
Northwestern graduate student attacker Izzy Scane won her second consecutive Tewaaraton Award Thursday night.
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Tewaaraton Award
Northwestern players console one another after falling 14-13 to Boston College in Sunday's national title game.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern falls 14-13 to No. 2 Boston College in national championship battle
Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller smiles with her team after defeating Florida in Friday's Final Four. Amonte Hiller tied Cindy Timchal's record eight national titles as a coach in Northwestern's 2023 championship win over Boston College.
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Kelly Amonte Hiller reaches final hurdle on path to historic milestone
Northwestern celebrates a goal against Florida on Friday. The Wildcats booked a second consecutive national title game against No. 2 Boston College with their 15-11 win.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern prepares for repeat national championship matchup with No. 2 Boston College
Left: Samantha Smith celebrates after scoring a goal against Florida Friday. Right: Madison Smith in the postgame handshake line following Northwestern's win over Florida Friday.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern’s ‘Smithsters’ form key draw circle tandem
More in Latest Stories
NU hopes to make investments in FY 2025 that “strengthen the academic community and support faculty, staff and students.”
Northwestern reports ‘second-most-successful’ fundraising year in school history, announces review of budget model
“The Hazel Boyz” is available now on Amazon and Barnes &amp; Noble stores.
Wrongfully convicted as teens, now bestselling authors share story of justice and resilience at NU book launch for ‘The Hazel Boyz’
The Black Studies Department hosts a book talk on unmaking segregation.
Department of Black Studies hosts ‘Don’t Go’ book talk, disrupts the narrative of the South Side of Chicago
Ice sits along the Evanston lakefront this week. Residents can expect continued frozen weather with subzero temperatures for the next couple of weeks.
Midwest, Evanston to take polar plunge in coming weeks
Construction has wrapped on Evanston Labs, downtown’s latest high-rise.
‘State-of-the-art’ Evanston Labs wraps construction, signs first tenant
Last May, Mayor Daniel Biss touted his leadership over a testy year in Evanston politics. Now, with Envision Evanston, his foes have sought to tee up the fight of his political life.
Amid furor by foes, Mayor Biss’ ‘bold’ Evanston vision dealt a delay
More in Sports
Sophomore Autumn Rabjohns prepares to serve in her doubles match against Notre Dame opponents Friday. Rabjohns was the only Northwestern player to go 3-0 in singles over the weekend.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern prepares for dual season with Quad Invite
Northwestern quarterback Jack Lausch celebrates after beating Purdue in overtime last fall. Lausch will join Northwestern baseball as an outfielder for the 2025 season.
Quarterback Jack Lausch to join NU baseball team for spring season
Sophomore Neena Feldman serves against Notre Dame as her partner freshman Mika Dagan Fruchtman awaits at the net.
Women’s Tennis: Pollard faces lineup dilemmas as dual season draws near
Redshirt senior Maxx Mayfield attempts a takedown against his opponent in a match last year.
Wrestling: ’Cats break down in road trip losses to Purdue, Illinois
A Northwestern swimmer prepares to dive off the block during Saturday’s dual meet.
Northwestern swimming and diving cruises past Southern Indiana, Penn State and UChicago on Senior Weekend
Junior forward Nick Martinelli attempts a three-pointer in Northwestern’s loss to No. 16 Michigan State Sunday. Martinelli had a team-high 27 points in the loss.
Three-point shooting woes prove fatal for Northwestern in 78-68 loss to No. 16 Michigan State