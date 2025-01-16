Northwestern to host 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Eight-time national champion Northwestern lacrosse could hoist another trophy on its home turf in May 2026.

The NCAA announced Thursday that the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship will be held at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, marking the first time in NCAA history that the sport’s marquee event will be held in the Midwest.

“We are honored to bring the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship to Evanston for what promises to be an unforgettable championship experience,” NU athletic director Mark Jackson said in the release. “This unique, one-of-a-kind facility provides the perfect stage to celebrate the incredible talent and passion of women’s lacrosse. We’re excited to welcome teams and fans to our campus and share the energy, pride, and spirit that make Northwestern such a special community.”

The semifinal round will be played on May 22, 2026 and the championship game will be held on May 24, 2026.

Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium hosts the University’s soccer and lacrosse programs. It also serves as the temporary home for Wildcats football as Ryan Field undergoes reconstruction. The venue seats approximately 12,000 fans.

“Hosting the NCAA Championship in Evanston is a tremendous honor and a unique opportunity to expand the footprint of women’s lacrosse,” NU lacrosse coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said in the release. “This region’s lacrosse culture is thriving, and we’re excited to bring the sport’s greatest talent to the Midwest. We hope to inspire the next generation of players and fans to continue driving the growth of the game across the country.”

The ’Cats won their eighth national championship in 2023, defeating Boston College 18-6 in Cary, North Carolina. Spurred by NCAA all-time leading goal scorer Izzy Scane, NU finished as a runner-up in last season’s title game.

The 2026 championship was originally scheduled to be held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. However, given Gillette Stadium’s status as a 2026 FIFA World Cup host, the NCAA said “it became necessary to look at other sites.”

NU lacrosse’s 2025 season begins on Feb. 7 in Ryan Fieldhouse when it takes on Notre Dame.

