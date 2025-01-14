Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Evanston Giordano’s closes, plans to relocate nearby

Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
The Giordano’s storefront featured a sign announcing its closure and relocation.
Sophie Baker, Assistant City Editor
January 14, 2025

After 13 years of dishing up its signature pizzas, the Giordano’s Pizza on Chicago Avenue has quietly shuttered.

A sign posted on the restaurant’s window says the company is looking to relocate to a new storefront nearby. The company’s logo has also been removed from its place on the building’s facade.  

“After many years at this site, we have decided it’s time to relocate to a new location within the community,” the sign reads. 

The sign says the company, which is widely known for its deep dish pizza, is still searching for a new property. 

Giordano’s corporate office did not respond to a request for comment. Organizers at Downtown Evanston and employees from some surrounding businesses, including Todoroki, were initially unaware of the relocation. 

The Evanston Giordano’s moved into the building on 1527 Chicago Ave. in 2011 after 30 years of business on the corner of Davis Street and Hinman Avenue. It temporarily closed in 2015 due to an issue with ownership

Email: [email protected] 

