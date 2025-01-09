Lawmakers for Evanston support ‘Karina’s Bill’ against domestic violence

Illinois lawmakers, including Evanston’s representatives at the state Capitol, passed legislation on Tuesday to further protect victims of domestic abuse.

Karina’s Bill would require guns to be removed from the houses of accused abusers after the victim is granted an order of protection.

The bill is named in honor of Karina Gonzalez, who, along with her daughter, was shot and killed by her husband two weeks after being granted a court order of protection in July 2023.

“Families and their loved ones should feel secure when requesting a civil order of protection, knowing it will ensure their abuser will no longer have access to firearms that could further place them at risk,” state Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview) said in a statement. “Domestic violence-related shootings continue to rise with a 55% increase from 2023 to 2024, and we must protect our communities with tangible solutions.”

The bill was passed by the Illinois Senate on Monday with a 43-10 vote and by the Illinois House on Tuesday with an 80-33 vote. State Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) voted in support of the bill.

Gov. JB Pritzker has vowed to sign the bill, though he previously questioned whether law enforcement agencies have enough resources to put it into practice.

