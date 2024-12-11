Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Evanston approves penalty for parking near NU arena during events

Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) talks about her proposal to impose a penalty on parking scofflaws near NU’s athletic complex.
Shun Graves, Photo Editor
December 11, 2024

In the latest episode of the ever-tense relationship between Northwestern and Evanston, a plan to slap parking scofflaws near Welsh-Ryan Arena and Ryan Field with $125 fines sailed through an unusually taciturn City Council on Monday night.

The fine applies to any driver who lacks a residential permit to park on the streets that surround NU’s athletic complex. Targeting the ongoing basketball season — and eyeing future mega-events at the rebuilt Ryan Field — the new stricture will kick in two hours before large events.

Arriving just over a year after Mayor Daniel Biss broke a now-infamous tie allowing NU to use a rebuilt Ryan Field for commercial events, the 8-0 vote on the new penalty came with little of that debate’s fractious fanfare. Yet as the University and Evanston battle stadium foes in court, the looming April municipal election could again raise the town-gown temperature.

“Northwestern and its traffic consultants acknowledged during the whole planning process that there would be a resident-only parking district around the stadium,” said Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th), whose ward includes NU and Ryan Field.

The penalty itself took years to craft. An initial push for parking restrictions arose around an earlier controversy over hosting concerts at Welsh-Ryan Arena, Revelle added.

The city had allowed the University to host commercial events at the arena starting in 2019. The two-year pilot program lost traction amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and City Council ultimately did not renew it. Proposals for parking restrictions then took a back seat.

Still, the arena uproar only presaged residents’ outrage at NU’s plans to rebuild Ryan Field into a commercial event venue. The brouhaha arrived at City Council in late 2023. An audience altercation marked the council’s initial vote, where Biss’ tie-break inspired a campaign — affectionately named “Better than Biss” — to topple him in the next election.

A year later, as Ryan Field construction crews have tested some residents’ patience, neighbors have continued to scorn the parking chaos that sometimes accompanies sports games.

“I’ll tell you what happened last Friday night,” resident Ken Proskie said during public comment Monday. “There was an Illinois basketball game next door at Northwestern. I couldn’t get out of my alley because it was partially blocked by an Escalade.”

Revelle put an urgent spin on the parking penalties. Usually, the council votes to introduce an ordinance and then takes a final vote at its next meeting. However, Revelle asked that the council suspend the rules to both introduce and take action on her proposal on Monday. A survey of hundreds of residents showed “really strong support” for the restriction, she added.

A memorandum by city staff said the $125 penalty — higher than other residential parking violations — would seem “large enough to be a deterrent” for attendees. Revelle said she expected installation of signage after New Year’s Day and then for enforcement to cover the rest of basketball season.

The restriction covers a wide swath of the residential area around the athletic complex. Its looming imposition could ultimately serve as a test for larger Ryan Field events.

NU expects its $850 million project to build a new Ryan Field to finish in time for the 2026 football season. Many residents have directed their chagrin at the commercial events Northwestern plans to host at the rebuilt stadium. They say the events will unleash a gauntlet of ill effects on a once-peaceful neighborhood.

In remarks to The Daily, Biss lauded Revelle’s discussion with residents on the new restriction. He again defended his stance last year in favor of NU, citing the city’s pact with the University on community benefits.

“The long-term reaction will be visible after the stadium is built,” Biss told The Daily in reference to the Ryan Field controversy. “But I think it’s a really important achievement and one that I see a lot of support for.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

 

Related Stories:

Ryan Field rivals move to quash NU’s ‘burdensome’ subpoenas

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 70, No. 19 Illinois 66 (OT)

Northwestern unveils $850 million Ryan Field plans

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
The motion claims that the University’s subpoenas against individual residents are overly burdensome and “disproportionate to any potential relevance of the material requested.”
Ryan Field rivals move to quash NU’s 'burdensome' subpoenas
A visitor at Chicago’s Christkindlmarket looks through the window of a booth selling holiday knickknacks.
Chicago hosts 28th annual German-inspired Christkindlmarket
a kinara with candles
Kwanzaa celebration to honor Evanston’s Black community, share guiding principles
a person in a santa costume in a chair.
Here comes Santa Claus: Santas share their motivation for spreading holiday cheer
Evanston City Councilmembers join Mayor Daniel Biss, City Clerk Stephanie Mendoza and community leaders at the menorah lighting in Fountain Square.
Christmas in Lake Michigan? How Evanston’s City Councilmembers celebrate the holidays
A display of lights in the shape of Christmas trees and presents twinkle and flash in a large open area of the park.
Lincoln Park ZooLights celebrates 30th anniversary
More in City Council
Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) successfully motioned to remove $150,000 in planned renovations for the park from the budget.
City Council passes $395 million budget with no property tax increase
Retired lawyer Stephen Hackney (left) is a newcomer to politics.
Ald. Clare Kelly challenged by retired lawyer Stephen Hackney for 1st Ward seat
All three 3rd Ward council candidates — Gennifer Geer, Shawn Iles and John Kennedy — are running for office for the first time.
Three candidates emerge in race for 3rd Ward City Council race
Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) addressed complexities with Horizon Realty Group’s calculations of affordable housing units for The Legacy.
City Council eyes new development plans in downtown Evanston amid affordable housing concerns
​​The revised proposed budget includes 13 measures to increase revenues in 2025, which will allow the city to reduce its reliance on reserves to cover its $12.5 million General Fund deficit.
City Council revises 2025 proposed budget before upcoming vote
Wynne’s 28-year tenure on the Council will make her the 3rd Ward’s longest serving councilmember and the fourth longest serving elected official in city history.
Q&A: 3rd Ward Ald. Melissa Wynne reflects on 28-year City Council career
More in Local
A small christmas tree stands on a shelf next to a clear box of animal ornaments. In the background are two women looking at Christmas gifts.
Evanston celebrates local stores on Small Business Saturday
Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) responded to Tina Payton’s comment that rent policies should be discussed with local landlords.
City Council introduces increased rental registration and inspection fees
The Margarita Inn, which Connections for the Homeless transformed into a permanent shelter.
Alliance to End Homelessness in Suburban Cook County receives $2.5 million from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
There were 48 vendors present at the Holiday Bazaar, selling items including handmade bags, wax and wire pendants, and custom-made stained glass.
The Woman’s Club of Evanston starts off the holiday season with Holiday Bazaar
The board also discussed the Parks and Recreation 2025 budget overview.
Parks and Recreation Board debates Envision Evanston, eyes playground renovations
Evanston residents respond to a poll about new services and features they would value in an updated Civic Center.
Residents voice concerns about Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center relocation during city listening session