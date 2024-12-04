Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Faculty, students share seasonal depression coping strategies

Illustration by Nineth Kanieski Koso
SAD symptoms are similar to depression symptoms including withdrawal, less pleasure from typically enjoyable activities, increased irritability and fatigue and a decrease in concentration.
Maia Alvarez, Reporter
December 4, 2024

Psychology Prof. Wendi Gardner was diagnosed with winter seasonal depression after moving to Ohio from Florida for graduate school.

As she experienced her first Midwest winter, she said she noticed a severe dip in her energy levels. It wasn’t until a few winters later when a friend suggested Gardner see if she had seasonal affective disorder.

“If you’ve come from a sunny place that doesn’t have a lot of changing light across the seasons, you would have no way of knowing that you are vulnerable to this,” Gardner said. “It has been life-changing in learning this about myself.”

Seasonal affective disorder, more commonly known as seasonal depression, is a subtype of major depressive disorder that is recurrent each year due to seasonal changes. Individuals are most commonly diagnosed with winter SAD when the lack of natural light impacts their mood. In some cases, if an individual feels a shift of behavior due to higher temperatures, they can be diagnosed with summer seasonal affective disorder. 

SAD symptoms are similar to depression symptoms including withdrawal, less pleasure from typically enjoyable activities, increased irritability and fatigue and a decrease in concentration.

Some symptoms, like increased weight gain or loss and increased cravings for carbohydrates, are unique to winter SAD, according to clinical psychologist and Feinberg Prof. Jonah Meyerhoff. 

He added that there must be a clear pattern of onset and offset of SAD, with onset being in the winter months, for several years in order for someone to be diagnosed. However, people can experience these symptoms without being diagnosed, he said.

Communication senior Diana Deng said in her first winter quarter at Northwestern, she practically always stayed in her dorm because she, as a Beijing native, wasn’t used to the winter’s extreme weather conditions.

“My roommate and I — we agreed that the first winter we had in Northwestern was the toughest quarter we had ever,” Deng said. 

Medill freshman Valentina Paulino is an international student from Brazil, where winters are generally hot and dry rather than cold and snowy. 

Paulino said even though she has never experienced seasonal depression, she has already felt melancholy with the sun setting early. 

However, she said she is relieved to have already found a safe community within NU to help her navigate these emotions.

“On one hand, I’m kind of scared and worried,” Paulino said. “But on the other hand, as a South Area resident, I feel like Northwestern offers a lot of resources and events for well-being and mental health.”

Paulino said she has attended several South Area events, including bracelet making and free snacks and drinks. 

Gardner said she copes with SAD by shining a 10,000 lux desk light on herself every morning for at least 30 minutes while she does work and drinks a cup of coffee. 

This kind of light therapy is effective because it aligns with an individual’s internal circadian clock, Meyerhoff said. 

On campus, students and faculty can access free white light therapy by making an appointment with the Henry Crown Sports Pavilion Wellness Suite. 

Another preventative measure for seasonal depression is cognitive behavioral therapy specific to SAD, Meyerhoff added. 

Gardner said students should also maintain their exercise routine during the winter months because exercising can help ease depressive emotions by producing endorphins, which are natural hormones made to improve well-being and happiness. 

Since being diagnosed with SAD, Gardner now monitors sunrise times and ensures she interacts with bright lights as soon as she wakes up at 6 a.m. Now, she loves winter.

Paulino said she is going to prioritize her well-being during Winter Quarter by spending her time reading, watching movies and relaxing when needed. She said she also plans on regularly checking in on her friends so they can make memories together during the winter.

“Hold on to your loved ones and really use the resources that Northwestern has,” Paulino said. “Don’t isolate yourself. Don’t go through this alone. We’re all in this together.”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

A new light on wellness: Students use white light therapy and other methods to alleviate seasonal depression symptoms 

Speak Your Mind: Northwestern University students and faculty on seasonal affective disorder, white light therapy 

NU Wellness Suite offers white light therapy, aims to alleviate seasonal depression symptoms

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2024 Holiday Guide
several people pose in a group for a photo
Faculty bring holiday spirit to classes, host dinners
I’ve experienced how college is a hectic time packed with mistakes. It was important to experience those freshman-coded mishaps without it impacting another person, let alone someone I had just met.
Villaflor: The January Rule
A person decorates a cookie with holly-shaped frosting.
’Tis the season: Residential colleges host holiday events
“Locus” brings to life an immersive escape room sensory experience.
Sit & Spin theatre group hosts five senses-centric show
Clock between a gift box and its lid.
Last-minute holiday gifts for everyone on your list
Northwestern’s cuffed students are planning holiday dates and long distance meet ups as winter break approaches.
Northwestern couples plan dates for winter break
More in Campus
Student in white top and blue jeans walks up the road at the Parque Guëll in Barcelona on a clear day.
Students abroad celebrate holidays overseas, look forward to return
TIDAL Lab, located in Annenberg Hall, aims to combine music creation and computer science learning software as a form of literacy, according to lab founder Michael Horn.
TIDAL Lab creates new computer science learning technologies
Northwestern offers over 80 cities across the world for study abroad programs
Oh, the places students can go: An interactive map of study abroad opportunities
Professors who share a similar background to students provide them with a sense of security and understanding.
Professors of color devote time outside the classroom to mentoring students
New Hillel chef, Jacob Portman prepares Shabbat dinner.
New Hillel Chef brings kosher food and cooking classes to NU
What’s New at NU: Faculty discuss anti-establishment, working class sentiments influencing Trump’s victory
What’s New at NU: Faculty discuss anti-establishment, working class sentiments influencing Trump’s victory
More in Holiday Guide
"The Princess Switch" trilogy, starring Vanessa Hudgens, is a campy, feel-good escape that’s so ridiculous it becomes irresistibly entertaining.
The best worst Netflix movies: Holiday edition
a kinara with candles
Kwanzaa celebration to honor Evanston’s Black community, share guiding principles
Phone screen with music playing.
The Daily’s 2024 holiday playlist
The holiday season is meaningful because we’re willing to make our own magic, see excitement in what we wouldn’t have expected to and find happiness merely because we are looking for it.
Memon: Magic within the mundane – the finite moments of my holiday season
A man holding a hook and woman holding an oar stand on a boat in the ocean.
Reel Thoughts: How far does ‘Moana 2’ go compared to the original?
a person in a santa costume in a chair.
Here comes Santa Claus: Santas share their motivation for spreading holiday cheer