The Daily Northwestern
Gallery: Fantastic flurries greet NU for first snowfall of season

Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
People savor Northwestern’s first snowfall of the season near University Hall on Thursday.
Shun Graves, Photo Editor
November 21, 2024

A blustery midweek storm brought the season’s first snowfall — and a flurry of excitement — to Northwestern’s campus.

As the mercury dipped, a long snow shower blanketed Evanston on Thursday morning. The snowplows and puffer jackets appeared in force.

Thursday’s storm arrived just around the Chicago area’s average first snowfall date of Nov. 18. Ahead of the accumulation, the National Weather Service said to expect 2 to 4 inches of snow in the region.

The chilly Thursday could also portend a frigid winter. Meteorologists have widely expected a La Niña climate pattern this year, which usually brings wetter and colder weather to northern Illinois.

Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
A man runs while it snows along Sheridan Road on Thursday.

