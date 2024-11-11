Wrestling: Northwestern starts season with three second-place finishes at Michigan State Open

Northwestern wrestling began its 2024-25 season with nine athletes finishing among the top six in their weight classes Saturday at the Michigan State Open.

NU had 16 wrestlers compete in the event, with sophomore 125-pounder Massey Odiotti, freshman 165-pounder Eddie Enright and redshirt junior 197-pounder Evan Bates finishing as runner-ups.

Odiotti beat Ohio’s Kolten Barker, Findlay’s Nate Knowlton and Michigan’s Teddy Flores before losing 4-3 to Oklahoma State’s JJ McComas at 133 in the freshman/sophomore division.

Enright defeated Ohio’s Joshua Henderson and Purdue’s Delaney Ruhlman through two pins in the freshman/sophomore division. Then, he took down Kent State’s Hunter Andel by major decision before losing in the final.

Bates also pinned two straight competitors, Bellarmine’s Evan Grazzini and Michigan State’s Kael Wisler, before making the open division finals at 197 pounds. His pins came in 1:47 and 0:37, respectively. However, Oklahoma State’s Cody Merrill defeated him 4-2 in the final round.

Sophomore 125-pounder Dedrick Navarro and freshman 165-pounder Gunnar Myers placed third in their freshman/sophomore divisions, while redshirt senior 165-pounder Maxx Mayfield also ended third in the open division at 165. Navarro got it done with four technical falls, while Myers secured a technical fall and a pin. Mayfield lost to Ohio State’s Bryce Hepner.

The other top six finishers were freshman 157-pounder Ty Wilson, redshirt sophomore 174-pounder Joseph Martin and graduate student 184-pounder Jon Halvorsen, who finished fifth in the freshman/sophomore division at 157, fourth in the open division at 174 and sixth at 184 in the open division.

Oklahoma State led the event, with six Cowboys winning their respective divisions.

NU faces Northern Illinois on Saturday for its first dual meet of the 2024-25 season.

