Mayor Daniel Biss calls for unity at Veterans Day ceremony

Veterans, elected officials and community members gathered Monday morning at Evanston’s Fountain Square to commemorate Veterans Day.

This year’s ceremony, which drew roughly 75 attendees, featured a performance of the national anthem by Bienen Prof. W. Stephen Smith. Bienen freshman Rachael McKay performed “Taps,” a bugle call traditionally played at military funerals and memorial services, on the trumpet.

“I was honored to be asked to perform at today’s ceremony,” McKay said. “I think music is incredibly powerful, and it brings me great joy and pride to be able to share my talents to hopefully uplift and honor others.”

Veterans of the Korean War, Vietnam War and Iraq War attended the event, and many wore garrison caps that featured their military branch and unit insignia. Former Cmdr. Gregory Lisinski of Evanston’s American Legion Post 42 opened the ceremony and introduced Mayor Daniel Biss.

In his speech, Biss discussed the Vietnam War specifically. He said during the 1960s, fierce opposition to the war failed to distinguish between soldiers and politicians responsible for the conflict. Biss emphasized that anti-war activists should focus on holding policymakers accountable, rather than directing blame at people who choose to serve.

“We’ve had important arguments and debates in this country about what the right military policy is,” Biss said. “But if you don’t like the policy, take it up with the commander in chief, because the men and the women who volunteer to serve are doing something incredibly important, and they are owed our appreciation.”

Biss has delivered three previous addresses at Veterans Day ceremonies in Evanston, and despite Monday’s sunny weather making for a pleasant gathering, he said increasing political polarization made crafting this year’s speech difficult.

Biss called the service of veterans “the glue” that holds American society together but expressed concern that the military might be used to divide the nation. President-elect Donald Trump discussed deploying soldiers against “the enemy from within” in an Oct. 13 interview with Fox News.

“We are in a period of historic division, and we’re potentially entering a period of even greater division and more intense polarization,” Biss said. “We cannot allow that to get in the way of our appreciation and reverence for those who signed up to serve. They may not be used as a political football to divide us.”

Later in the ceremony, three wreaths were placed at the base of Fountain Square’s flagpole. After that, in accordance with tradition, audience members faced east during a moment of silence to honor American soldiers who have died. The Post 42 Rifle Team also performed a salute.

Christine Candelario of Post 42 began her main reflection speech by tracing the history of Veterans Day. She said the holiday should serve as both a day to remember veterans and soldiers who have died and a celebration of their service.

Candelario showed appreciation for those in attendance and said that support from patriots makes the U.S. military “the world’s greatest force for stability and peace.”

“While (their) responsibilities may have shifted and evolved with each subsequent generation, love for this country is a common thread that bonds veterans from the earliest days of our nation’s founding to those serving today,” Candelario said.

