A college student’s guide to Evanston’s second-hand shops

Gen Z is rapidly contributing to the U.S. recommerce market by shopping for trendy and affordable items at second-hand stores. Evanston has much to offer for students and residents looking for thrifted goods.

The rise of thrifting and recommerce is nothing new. The first thrift store opened under The Salvation Army in 1897 and the recommerce industry has only grown since, including in Evanston.

For all the vintage junkies seeking everything from used books and records, to quirky trinkets and consignment steals, The Daily visited some of the best second-hand spots in Evanston.

Junior League of Evanston-North Shore Thrift House

Junior League of Evanston-North Shore runs a women-owned nonprofit thrift house located on Chicago Avenue. Its collection of housewares and vintage clothes and jewelry gives it a homey feel. While the selection is geared towards older crowds, the prices of items are affordable. This fall season, orange tags offer the extra bargain of 75% off items and red tags offer 25% off. All net proceeds go directly into the community through League-sponsored volunteer projects, community grants and scholarships and leadership development, according to the store’s website. The thrift house will leave you feeling good about your purchases and where your money is going.

Classy Closet Consignment

Classy Closet Consignment is the epitome of eclectic. On the corner of Washington Street and Custer Avenue, the shop is stocked wall-to-wall with second-hand items. From clothing to jewelry to purses, there is a wide variety of choices that can satisfy diverse tastes. Jewelry ranges from $10-$40, and the basement is half off original prices. With helpful staff and a comforting atmosphere, it is a perfect shop for both new and seasoned thrifters alike.

Skylight Vintage, Etc.

Located on the Main-Dempster Mile about a 25-minute walk from campus lives Skylight Vintage, Etc. The small vintage shop has more to offer than meets the eye. Upon entering, the quaint store is adorned with holiday trinkets, decor and glassware all at reasonable prices. Oil paintings fill the walls and old clothing hangs on every rack. Character bounces off every corner of this shop. However, the likability of Skylight Vintage, Etc. extends past the character within the shop. All proceeds go directly to supporting the mission of the Skylight Foundation, which works to make mental health care more accessible. Skyline Vintage, Etc. is the perfect place to find home accessories and simultaneously help make a difference.

Middles Used Books

In the former location of CloseKnit Yarn Store sits a recently opened, curated collection of used books. The storefront is being leased by Bookends & Beginnings, a bookstore located off of Orrington Avenue. Bookends & Beginnings currently has a used book room, but the owner, Nina Barrett, said that downtown needed a space for books that people are trying to “rehome.” Middles Used Books, though small in floor space, is full of vibrant titles for a low price. From health and wellness to graphic novels, classics and everything in between, Middles Used Books has something for everyone. The books are in good to near perfect condition and few titles are over $10. On average, the books exceed the half off mark. With jazz music and a green velvet couch, the store is family friendly and the perfect community stop.

Animal Records

The vibrancy of Animal Records can be spotted even from outside the shop. Selling both new and used vinyl records, its pink and yellow walls are almost completely covered in records by various artists, both new and old. Prices of old records range from $1.99 to $29.99. Animal Records also has multiple bins filled to the brim with 45 RPMs — smaller records that hold one song on each side — sold for only $1 each. The shop also carries an extensive original Archie Comics collection, with each book priced around $4.25. The space is welcoming and the atmosphere buzzes with energy. For local record geeks, this may be a new home.

Secret Treasures

Sitting on Dempster Street, Secret Treasures buys and sells ornate antiques and collectibles. Ranging from dining ware to home decor and jewelry, this shop has plenty of rare finds. Prices are also incredibly reasonable, fluctuating from $10-$35. For the most part, the store houses a great collection of porcelain, including teacups and plates with beautiful, intricate details.

