Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Advertisement
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement

Human Services Committee approves modifications addressing cat declawing, amplified music

Daily file photo by Jacob Wendler
At the Human Services Committee meeting Monday, Ald. Devon Reid (8th) emphasized declawing is “unnecessary” for cats, in relation to an ordinance to prohibit declawing practices in Evanston.
Jason Xing, Reporter
November 5, 2024

The Human Services committee unanimously passed city code amendments to prohibit the declawing of cats and noise amplification at its meeting at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center Monday evening. 

The committee aims to promote public and mental health, as well as general and emergency assistance to the Evanston community. 

The committee first discussed an amendment to the city code to ban the declawing of cats. 

The ordinance would “ban partial digital amputation … or other procedures to alter a cat’s toes, claws, or paws to prevent the normal functioning of the cat’s toes, claws, or paws.” The procedure does not include nail trimming or the placement of “nonpermanent nail caps.” 

Adoption of this ordinance seeks to safeguard cats from unnecessary surgeries, according to the Monday’s meeting agenda. It prohibits declawing unless it is deemed medically necessary, and only licensed veterinarians may perform the procedure for therapeutic purposes.  

“(Declawing) is unnecessary, and if you can’t have a cat with claws, you probably shouldn’t have a cat,” Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said.

Veterinary organizations that violate the ordinance would face a $2,000 fine. Offenses that involve declawing would also be subject to a separate district fine.

At least one veterinarian center in Evanston engages in cat declawing, according to Reid. He added that many veterinary centers do not engage in the practice.

The committee also reviewed an ordinance to bar amplified music or sounds in public, including “speech, music, or other sound projected or transmitted… electronically, via battery or combustible fuel” that disturbs residents. 

The ordinance was on the agenda at last month’s Human Services Committee meeting, where members modified the ordinance to remove the phrase “cause a noise disturbance,” as it was subjective and created enforcement challenges, according to Ike Ogbo, the director of health and human services. 

“In addition, we made clarification to not include any person or resident,” Ogbo said. “This is strictly for businesses in the business district.”

The proposed ordinance specifically prohibits unnecessary, amplified noise or music at the premises of food establishments, regardless of if the sound is live or recorded. It addresses sound devices mounted on patios, decks, platforms or stands in downtown commercial districts, excluding portable devices and radios carried by individuals or situated in their homes.  

Any individual, business, association, or organization seeking to use any sound-producing equipment in an outdoor area must obtain a permit from the office of the City Manager. 

“It met my requirements for changes, and I am comfortable with it moving forward,” Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) said.

City Council will consider whether to pass the ordinances next. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @JasonXing2006

 

Related Stories: 

Call off the dogs: Council tackles breed restrictions, horse-drawn carriages

Housing and Community Development Committee replaces Inclusionary Housing Ordinance 

City Council approves tracks, lighting for Foster School

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
In total, 453,450 people voted early in suburban Cook County between Oct. 21 and Nov. 4.
Civic Center sees 30% increase in early voting totals compared to 2020
Everything Evanston: Local leaders prepare for 2024 election
Everything Evanston: Local leaders prepare for 2024 election
Kathia and Ryan Jones at their restaurant in Evanston (2018-2021)
‘It’s gotta be crepes’: Local food stand serves Evanston community and beyond
Election anxiety has been a headline for presidential elections going back decades. However, it has been on the rise in more recent years.
How to cope with election anxiety, according to science
Shuttle buses will be offered to replace the rail service between Linden and Howard.
Purple Line to close for maintenance next weekend
From left to right: Public Works Agency employees Jaime Avila, Rodrigo Martinez and Lucio Jimenez.
“We’re left in the dark:” Public Works Agency Latino employees allege lack of fairness, transparency in hiring process
More in Latest Stories
The program has been organized by the Israel Innovation Project, a program that connects NU with Israeli academic institutions for collaborative work in STEM fields.
Israel Global Engineering Trek set to return in 2026
The group discussed the effectiveness of the University’s primary mental health services like Counseling and Psychological Services and the availability of long-term therapy options.
NU Health Advisory Board hosts town hall to solicit feedback on University health services
Jenna Tang’s translation of “Fang Si-Chi’s First Love Paradise” was released this May.
Jenna Tang, translator of “Fang Si-Chi’s First Love Paradise,” explores sexual grooming and #MeToo
The Northwestern Career Advancement department offers many resources for students interested in pursuing alternatives to the traditional internship.
As many students apply to internships, others explore alternatives
Redshirt sophomore forward Luke Hunger drives to the basket against Lehigh. Hunger tallied a career-high 15 points Monday.
Men’s Basketball: Dominant defense, overpowering offense lead Northwestern to 90-46 win over Lehigh in season opener
Junior forward Nick Martinelli fires a pass to junior guard Justin Mullins against Lehigh Monday.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Martinelli showcases high-end potential in 90-46 season-opening win over Lehigh
More in Local
Orrington Elementary School was the only District 65 school to be classified as “exemplary”, the highest designation in the 2024 Illinois Report Card. All other schools received a “commendable” summative designation.
District 65 student proficiency, achievement gaps higher than state averages, report shows
On average, in District 202 and in Illinois, white students outperform Black and Hispanic students by a margin of over 10%.
District 202 achievement gaps, student mastery higher than state averages, report shows
Families march during Monday's protest against possible seventh and eighth grade closures.
Teacher shortages, “mismanagement” plague Bessie Rhodes, parents say
The Korean color system, which Ganbaatar said she uses to identify each client’s personal color, breaks down colors into tones like warm and cool and seasons like spring, summer, autumn and winter.
Àme Color Studio brings trending color analysis to Evanston
Evanston offers 25 polling locations on election day.
Where to vote in Evanston for the 2024 Election
District 65 Superintendent Angel Turner told families at the meeting that her priority was to ensure seventh and eighth grade students receive a “high-quality education” before moving to Evanston Township High School.
District 65 delays decision on closing 7th and 8th grade classes at Bessie Rhodes