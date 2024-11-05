Human Services Committee approves modifications addressing cat declawing, amplified music

The Human Services committee unanimously passed city code amendments to prohibit the declawing of cats and noise amplification at its meeting at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center Monday evening.

The committee aims to promote public and mental health, as well as general and emergency assistance to the Evanston community.

The committee first discussed an amendment to the city code to ban the declawing of cats.

The ordinance would “ban partial digital amputation … or other procedures to alter a cat’s toes, claws, or paws to prevent the normal functioning of the cat’s toes, claws, or paws.” The procedure does not include nail trimming or the placement of “nonpermanent nail caps.”

Adoption of this ordinance seeks to safeguard cats from unnecessary surgeries, according to the Monday’s meeting agenda. It prohibits declawing unless it is deemed medically necessary, and only licensed veterinarians may perform the procedure for therapeutic purposes.

“(Declawing) is unnecessary, and if you can’t have a cat with claws, you probably shouldn’t have a cat,” Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said.

Veterinary organizations that violate the ordinance would face a $2,000 fine. Offenses that involve declawing would also be subject to a separate district fine.

At least one veterinarian center in Evanston engages in cat declawing, according to Reid. He added that many veterinary centers do not engage in the practice.

The committee also reviewed an ordinance to bar amplified music or sounds in public, including “speech, music, or other sound projected or transmitted… electronically, via battery or combustible fuel” that disturbs residents.

The ordinance was on the agenda at last month’s Human Services Committee meeting, where members modified the ordinance to remove the phrase “cause a noise disturbance,” as it was subjective and created enforcement challenges, according to Ike Ogbo, the director of health and human services.

“In addition, we made clarification to not include any person or resident,” Ogbo said. “This is strictly for businesses in the business district.”

The proposed ordinance specifically prohibits unnecessary, amplified noise or music at the premises of food establishments, regardless of if the sound is live or recorded. It addresses sound devices mounted on patios, decks, platforms or stands in downtown commercial districts, excluding portable devices and radios carried by individuals or situated in their homes.

Any individual, business, association, or organization seeking to use any sound-producing equipment in an outdoor area must obtain a permit from the office of the City Manager.

“It met my requirements for changes, and I am comfortable with it moving forward,” Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) said.

City Council will consider whether to pass the ordinances next.

