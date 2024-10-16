Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Housing and Community Development Committee replaces Inclusionary Housing Ordinance

Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern
Housing and Community Development Committee member Hugo Rodriguez voted against repealing and replacing the IHO.
Desiree Luo, Reporter
October 16, 2024

The Evanston Housing and Community Development Committee voted 4-1 to repeal and replace the Inclusionary Housing Ordinance at its Tuesday meeting.

The proposed IHO applies to housing developments that allot at least 15% of its units as low-income households, an increase from the current minimum of 10%.

Uri Pachter, the city’s senior housing planner, said the original version required developers to sell inclusionary units before or at the same time as market units. Now, developers only need to make inclusionary units “available” before or simultaneously with market units, he said.

The city currently has 64 total inclusionary units with varying levels of affordability.

Pachter said the revision offers sellers more flexibility in an unpredictable market.

During public comment, Evanston landlord Tina Paden said the city does not meet the needs of those who provide affordable housing, like herself. She said Evanston makes luxury housing a “priority.”

“When I want help, I can’t get help,” Paden said. “But restaurants get help. Retail space gets help. Developers get higher and taller buildings, and then they give you five or 10 units, and somehow that’s okay.”

HCDC member Hugo Rodriguez voted against the revised ordinance.

He said he supported many of its points but wanted to further discuss its potential consequences, including the deficits cheaper housing incurs.

“Somebody is going to have to pay, and basically it’s going to be the rest of Evanston carrying that burden again, on our taxes,” Rodriguez said.

The Cook County Affordable Housing Special Assessment program currently offers tax incentives for developers who make 15%, 20% or 35% of their units affordable housing units. Research conversations about the IHO from spring to summer 2024 showed “strong support” for the program. The city also offers incentives such as reduced parking requirements and zoning bonuses.

Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) said if the county incentive did not exist, developers may not want to comply with the ordinance’s increased minimum.

Earlier in the meeting, the committee discussed the highlights report for the Metropolitan Tenants Organization, a group that advocates for safe and affordable housing.

Burns said to increase outreach, MTO representatives should hold in-person office hours again in Evanston.

“Location is critical,” Burns said. “I’m not sure even if the Civic Center, honestly, is the best place. I just think it’s better than the library, so it seems more official and connected to the city, but it’s probably best to make it as easy and unintimidating as possible for somebody.”

The HCDC also heard an update on the Green Homes pilot program, which provides home rehab services to income-eligible households.

Shavion Scott, the managing director of urban resilience at the Center for Neighborhood Technology, said the organization prioritizes affordability and climate. While the Green Homes pilot program is currently focused on outreach and expansion, it has begun contacting contractors, Scott said.

Scott said the organization’s “first source” for the job will be contractors the city has worked with in the past.

The new IHO will move to City Council by the end of the year.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

City Council introduces ranked-choice voting implementation ordinance, talks Landlord-Tenant agreements

Tenants and landlords discuss proposed changes to housing ordinance at special committee meeting

Housing and Community Development Committee considers landlord-tenant ordinance updates

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
At a responsible bidder ordinance rally last October, 25 local labor organizers pointed out that the lower bidder isn’t “always the best.” RBOs have already passed in Des Plaines, Forest Park, Oak Forest and Cook county.
The Daily Explains: The long-discussed Responsible Bidder Ordinance
Several residents expressed concern that Celadon’s proposal could limit public access to the mansion and that Council did not allocate enough time for public discussion of the proposals before calling a vote.
City to negotiate a lease to rehabilitate Harley Clarke Mansion
Eggs with Benefits will soon serve egg bowls and sandwiches at its new location on Davis St.
Eggs with Benefits to bring affordable Korean-inspired breakfast to Evanston
A man in traditional Native American regalia dances.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Powwow brings together both native and non-native community
Mayor Daniel Biss spoke at Monday’s City Council meeting amid the possibility of an impending $23 million deficit.
City Council brainstorms revenue streams with looming $23 million deficit
Graphic designer Eva Oldman designed ETHS’ land acknowledgement, which is displayed by the school’s entrance.
D202 board passes Fiscal Year 2025 Capital Improvement Plan, develops land acknowledgement