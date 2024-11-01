Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Purple Line to close for maintenance next weekend

Daily file photo by Allie Goulding
Shuttle buses will be offered to replace the rail service between Linden and Howard.
Femi Horrall, Assistant City Editor
November 1, 2024

If you’re planning to travel via the Chicago Transit Authority “L” trains in Evanston next weekend, you may need to readjust your schedule. 

Between Saturday, Nov. 9, and Monday, Nov. 11, the Purple Line will be closed between the Linden and Howard stations due to maintenance work the CTA will conduct from 5 a.m. on Saturday to 2 a.m. on Monday, according to a Friday news release.

Shuttle buses will be offered to replace the rail service between Linden and Howard. The buses will make direct stops at South Boulevard, Main, Davis, Central and Linden stations, along with stops near Dempster, Foster and Noyes stations. In the news release, the CTA advised those using the buses to “allow extra travel time.”

Questions can be directed to CTA Government and Community Relations Liaison Sonserese Hatch.

Email: [email protected] 

 

Related Stories:

Local artist reflects on expansion of CTA murals

Northwestern introduces improvements to transportations system after discontinuing CTA 201 Ventra card program

‘A gut punch’: End of CTA 201 Ventra card program draws student rebuke

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
From left to right: Public Works Agency employees Jaime Avila, Rodrigo Martinez and Lucio Jimenez.
“We’re left in the dark:” Public Works Agency Latino employees allege lack of fairness, transparency in hiring process
Orrington Elementary School was the only District 65 school to be classified as “exemplary”, the highest designation in the 2024 Illinois Report Card. All other schools received a “commendable” summative designation.
District 65 student proficiency, achievement gaps higher than state averages, report shows
On average, in District 202 and in Illinois, white students outperform Black and Hispanic students by a margin of over 10%.
District 202 achievement gaps, student mastery higher than state averages, report shows
Families march during Monday's protest against possible seventh and eighth grade closures.
Teacher shortages, “mismanagement” plague Bessie Rhodes, parents say
The Korean color system, which Ganbaatar said she uses to identify each client’s personal color, breaks down colors into tones like warm and cool and seasons like spring, summer, autumn and winter.
Àme Color Studio brings trending color analysis to Evanston
The Daily Northwestern’s 2024 Election Preview
The Daily Northwestern’s 2024 Election Preview
More in Latest Stories
In the University’s memorandum, it asks the federal court to dismiss the lawsuit over a number of flaws in FASORP’s complaint.
Northwestern asks federal court to dismiss lawsuit over Pritzker’s hiring process
The 325-page report, dubbed “Antisemitism on College Campuses Exposed,” claimed that NU put “radical anti-Israel faculty” in charge of negotiations to end the encampment on Deering Meadow in April.
Northwestern responds to House committee antisemitism report
Non-compostable food vessels and other litter crowd the bleacher stands of Martin Stadium.
Lack of composting at Martin Stadium raises questions of sustainability
Northwestern RAM volunteered at a pop-up clinic in Elgin, Illinois last fall, giving free healthcare to underserved communities in the area.
Remote Area Medical club provides free healthcare to underserved communities
Freshman guard K.J. Windham celebrates after converting an and-one.
Men's Basketball: Northwestern relies on next generation in 89-62 exhibition victory over Lewis
Coach David Braun stands on the sideline during Saturday’s 40-14 loss at Iowa.
Football: Mozarsky: Northwestern’s struggles can be attributed to all sides of the ball
More in transportation
“Purple Hearts Mural,” by artist Ryan Tova Katz, was painted across from Foster Station in 2020.
Local artist reflects on expansion of CTA murals
Cyclists with Evanston Rides pedal their way out of Fountain Square in downtown Evanston on Tuesday.
Evanston Rides spins message for pedalers: ‘Welcome, sexy bikers!’
A person smiles.
Q&A: Evanston’s new transit coordinator Sarah FioRito talks road, Metra upgrades
A train is pulled into a train station.
State senate passes bill requiring annual safety reports from state transportation agencies
A car is parked in a parking garage.
Evanston, Cook County see steady increase in electric vehicle use
A sign that reads “Sidewalk Closed.”
City to begin Main Street Corridor Improvement Project in April after delay