Purple Line to close for maintenance next weekend

If you’re planning to travel via the Chicago Transit Authority “L” trains in Evanston next weekend, you may need to readjust your schedule.

Between Saturday, Nov. 9, and Monday, Nov. 11, the Purple Line will be closed between the Linden and Howard stations due to maintenance work the CTA will conduct from 5 a.m. on Saturday to 2 a.m. on Monday, according to a Friday news release.

Shuttle buses will be offered to replace the rail service between Linden and Howard. The buses will make direct stops at South Boulevard, Main, Davis, Central and Linden stations, along with stops near Dempster, Foster and Noyes stations. In the news release, the CTA advised those using the buses to “allow extra travel time.”

Questions can be directed to CTA Government and Community Relations Liaison Sonserese Hatch.

Email: [email protected]

