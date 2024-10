The 2024 election is coming up, and here is everything you need to know about what’s going to be on your ballot.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: ashley_yw_lee

Related Stories:

— The Daily Explains: Who’s on the ballot for Evanston voters?

— The Daily Explains: A guide to voting in the 2024 presidential election for NU students

— Pritzker School of Law hosts panel on 2024 election and current political climate