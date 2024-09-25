The Daily Explains: A guide to voting in the 2024 presidential election for NU students

The 2024 general election that includes a face-off between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is approaching this fall. Northwestern students around the world have many options and resources to vote. From registering to vote to casting a ballot, here’s a breakdown of the requirements and deadlines ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.

Registering to vote: On campus, out-of-state and abroad

NU students who are U.S. citizens and 18-years-old by Election Day can register to vote either in their hometown or in Illinois using their campus address. That applies to out-of-state students who want to register in Illinois.

Depending on state policy, registration is available online, by mail or in person. Students who choose to register in Illinois but do not have an Illinois ID must mail-in their registration. Deadlines to register vary by state.

In Illinois, mail-in registration must be postmarked by Oct. 8, online registration must be completed by Oct. 20 and in-person registration must be done by Nov. 5 in offices of election authorities and authorized driver’s license facilities. Voters can also register on Election Day at their assigned polling place.

Illinois allows early voting from Sept. 26 to Nov. 4. Students must request a mail-in ballot by Oct. 31 and postmark it by Nov. 5.

Casting your vote by election day

In-person Illinois county polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are available according to a voter’s assigned polling place. As long as the voter is in line by 7 p.m., they are eligible to vote.

Those who are voting from their home address and in their home county in Illinois do not need to bring identification. One form of identification is required if the voter cast their ballot by mail and is not from the county. Two forms of identification are required if the voter chooses to register in person, and one must include an address. Valid identification includes a driver’s license, student ID, passport and credit card.

Out-of-state students who choose to vote using their home address can request an absentee ballot. Some states require a reason to mail-in, but Illinois does not.

Absentee ballot applications and return deadlines vary by state. For Illinois, the application can be submitted in person or mailed and must be received at least five days before Election Day. Ballots must be postmarked or submitted in person by Election Day.

Registering and voting abroad

Students abroad are protected by the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, which allows those overseas to vote in federal elections using a separate form from residents in the country.

Students register to vote with their most recent U.S. residence address and request an absentee ballot online or by mail with the Federal Post Card Application. The FPCA simultaneously registers the applicant to vote and requests an absentee ballot. Voters do not need to be abroad to register and can do so beginning 45 days before Election Day.

Online ballots must be printed out and scanned in via email or fax. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked overseas. Deadlines vary by state. For Illinois, voter registrations must be received by Oct. 7. Ballots must be requested by Oct. 28, postmarked by Nov. 5 and received by Nov. 19.

For further resources and questions on voting, the NU Center for Civic Engagement offers in-person and virtual guidance through the NU Votes initiative.

Email: [email protected]

X: @kelleylu_

Related Stories:

— Organizers work to increase voting in November after less than 18% turnout in Evanston primaries

— Early voting in suburban Cook County to begin Wednesday

— The Daily Explains: A guide to voting from Northwestern’s Evanston campus