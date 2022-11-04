The Daily Explains: A guide to voting from Northwestern’s Evanston campus

Northwestern students and faculty can choose to either vote from Illinois or another state they call home.

The 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, and Northwestern students and faculty have multiple on-campus voting resources available from now through Election Day on Nov. 8.

NU community members can choose to either vote in the Illinois elections or those of another home state. Those who choose to vote in Illinois can request a mail-in ballot or vote in person, either early or on Election Day.

In Illinois, absentee ballot requests are due five days prior to the election. The ballots themselves must be postmarked by Election Day.

Those who have missed absentee ballot deadlines in Illinois can register to vote online or in person on Election Day. Voters who plan to register when they vote in person must bring two forms of identification: one to establish their identity and another to show proof of an Illinois address. Election Day polling locations on or near the NU Evanston campus include the Noyes Cultural Arts Center by North Campus and Parkes Hall on South Campus and will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Those voting out of state can vote by mail-in ballot or in person in their home state on or before Election Day.

Voting rules vary throughout each of the 50 states. For example, Nebraska requires absentee ballots to be requested 11 days before Election Day, whereas requests are due one day prior in Montana. Some states like Pennsylvania require that mail-in ballots are postmarked and received by Election Day. Meanwhile, New York requires the ballots be postmarked and received within seven days of Election Day.

Prospective voters on campus can register to vote, check or update their registration at the Center for Civic Engagement during drop-in hours. Voters can also request or return absentee ballots at the center.

NUVotes also has temporary drop boxes located throughout campus at the Allison Hall, Sargent Hall, Schapiro Hall and Willard Residential College area desks, where prospective voters can pick up stamps and mailing instructions.

NUVotes is a nonpartisan group associated with the Center of Civic Engagement that aims to provide information about voting registration and procedures for members of the University community.

Evanston and suburban Cook County voters can also vote in person and early at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m on Nov. 4 and Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 6. Voters can take a ride from the NU Votes Voter Van on Nov. 4 from 1-5 p.m. The van takes voters from Norris University Center to the civic center free of charge.

