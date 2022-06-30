Illinois residents cast votes in Tuesday’s primaries

Gov. J.B. Pritzker won the Democratic nomination with about 92% of the votes in Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary race.

Illinois voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the state’s 2022 primary elections to select party candidates that will appear on ballots in November.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker won the Democratic nomination with about 92% of the vote. If re-elected, it would be Pritzker’s second consecutive gubernatorial term after unseating Republican Bruce Rauner in 2018. His achievements in office include gaining bipartisan support for infrastructure improvements and improving access to higher education.

State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) won the Republican nomination with about 58% of the votes, beating out five other candidates. Bailey’s platform focuses on reopening businesses, supporting agriculture and lowering taxes. He is a member of the National Rifle Association and does not support increased abortion access.

Pritzker invested tens of millions into convincing Illinois Republicans to vote for Bailey in the primary, hoping Bailey’s far-right politics would push moderates toward Pritzker in the general election.

Kathy Salvi, a lawyer, won about 30% of the vote to secure the Republican nomination for U.S. senator. She defeated six others to secure the nomination. She will face incumbent Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who was elected into the senate in 2016 and ran uncontested in the Democratic primary.

For the secretary of state race, the Republican candidate will be state Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) (76.4%) and the Democratic candidate will be former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias (52.8%).

For the U.S. House of Representatives, Democrats Jonathan Jackson (1st), state Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Chicago) (3rd), Sean Casten (D-Downers Grove) (6th), U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-Chicago) (7th), U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Schaumburg) (8th), Homer Markel (12th), Nikki Budzinski (13th) and Eric Sorensen (17th) won their primaries.

Republicans Tommy Hanson (5th), Keith Pekau (6th), Chris Dargis (8th), Catalina Lauf (11th), Scott Gryder (14th), Mary Miller (R-Oakland) (15th), Darin LaHood (R-Peoria) (16th) and Esther Joy King (17th) won their primaries. Three races for Republican nominations — in the 1st, 2nd and 13th districts — have not been called as of publication time. All other races were uncontested.

The general elections for these races will be held Nov. 8.

