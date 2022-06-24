The Daily Northwestern’s Guide to Illinois’ 2022 Governor’s Race

The upcoming Illinois gubernatorial primaries will determine the two parties’ contenders for the general election in November. Eight candidates are competing for their respective parties’ nomination.

As Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s first term comes to a close, a wide field of candidates are vying for the job. The Illinois Governor primaries will take place on June 28, but early voting is already underway.

In Illinois, voters will vote for a candidate within their party affiliation for the primaries. After the primaries, the party nominees will face off in the general election on November 8. The Daily compiled an overview of the candidates and their platforms.

J.B. Pritzker & Juliana Stratton, Democratic Party

Gov. J.B Pritzker is seeking a second gubernatorial term after unseating Republican Bruce Rauner in 2018. Pritzker is a billionaire co-founder of private equity firm Pritzker Private Capital. He is also a member of the Pritzker family, which owns the Hyatt hotel chain. During his term, the Pritzker administration responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included implementing the statewide indoor mask mandate. Pritzker also signed a clean energy bill that aimed to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050. He increased the state minimum wage and signed the Reproductive Health Act, which repealed previous restrictions on abortion. He supports expanding affordable health care, increasing educational funding and reforming the criminal justice system. Pritzker’s running mate Juliana Stratton currently serves as the state’s 48th Lieutenant Governor.

Beverly Miles & Karla Shaw, Democratic Party

Beverly Miles, a resident from the west side of Chicago, is challenging incumbent Pritzker for the Democratic nomination. Miles is a retired U.S. Army major and currently works as a nurse at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital. Miles ran to represent the 29th Ward in Chicago City Council in 2019 but did not win. Miles told the Chicago Sun Times that she decided to run for governor after watching her community struggle with mental health, homelessness and substance abuse. She supports Medicare for All, reparations for descendants of slaves and reducing gun violence.

Darren Bailey & Stephanie Trussell, Republican Party

Current GOP frontrunner State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) previously represented the 109th district in the Illinois House of Representatives. Bailey’s campaign pushes to reopen businesses, support farmers and lower taxes. A member of the National Rifle Association, Bailey supports the Second Amendment and has a record of voting against gun control legislation. Bailey also opposes the expansion of abortion access in Illinois. Stephanie Trussell, a conservative talk show host, is running with Bailey for the lieutenant governor post. Conservative megadonor and businessman Richard Uihlein contributed more than $9 million to Bailey’s campaign, according to the Financial Times.

Richard Irvin & Avery Bourne, Republican Party

Richard Irvin, the current mayor of Aurora, is also vying for the Republican nomination. Irvin has voiced his support for law enforcement and opposes defunding the police. He aims to cut government spending, as well as set term limits for state legislators. Irvin describes himself as “pro-life” and said at a press conference that he plans to reinstate a parental consent requirement for minors seeking abortions in Illinois. His running mate is state Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville). For his campaign, Irvin received $50 million from Ken Griffin, the hedge-fund billionaire of Citadel LLC.

Gary Rabine & Aaron Del Mar, Republican Party

Gary Rabine is the founder of Rabine Group, an exterior facilities management business. Rabine joined a lawsuit against the Biden administration that would halt the employer vaccine mandate. He also seeks to reopen businesses, reduce taxes, protect gun rights and push for pro-life legislation. Rabine is running with businessman Aaron Del Mar who currently serves as Palatine Township’s highway commissioner and fire trustee. Rabine has never held an elected position before.

Paul Schimpf & Carolyn Schofield, Republican Party

Paul Schimpf is a former state senator representing District 58 from 2017 to 2021. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and currently practices law. Schimpf has expressed criticism of Gov. Pritzker’s relationship to former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, who is facing federal racketeering and bribery charges related to alleged corruption. Schimpf seeks to increase protection for law enforcement and veterans. He is endorsed by the Chicago Tribune’s Editorial Board, and he is running with Carolyn Schofield who serves on the McHenry County Board.

Max Solomon & Latasha Fields, Republican Party

Max Solomon is an attorney with no prior office experience, though he unsuccessfully ran for state legislature in 2016, 2018 and 2020. He and his running mate Latasha Fields describe themselves as strong proponents for homeschooling and support private school choice programs. Solomon is pro-gun, pro-life and against the mask mandate.

Jesse Sullivan & Kathleen Murphy, Republican Party

Jesse Sullivan is the CEO and founder of Alter Global, a venture capital firm. Sullivan calls for reforming Illinois’ public employee pension system with a focus on supporting small businesses. According to his campaign website, Sullivan is an “anti-politician,” claiming there is corruption in both parties. Sullivan’s running mate Kathleen Murphy is a former legislative aide and president of policy advocacy group Breakthrough Ideas. In Sullivan’s education agenda, he outlines a plan that includes defunding teacher unions and reviewing curriculum on gender and sexuality. Sullivan has no previous political experience in an elected position.

