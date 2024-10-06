The Daily Explains: Who’s on the ballot for Evanston voters?

With only a month until the November general election, it’s time for voters to start considering their ballot picks. Beyond the presidential face-off between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, there are several competitive elections coming up in Cook County and Illinois.

Here’s The Daily’s guide to some of the candidates Evanston voters will see on their ballots on Nov. 5.

Illinois 9th Congressional District

Incumbent Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), who has been in Congress for over 25 years, is running for her seat again this year. According to the League of Women Voters of Illinois’ nonpartisan voting guide, Schakowsy aims to advocate for AI regulation, increase access to affordable healthcare and continue defending abortion rights.

Republican candidate Seth Alan Cohen is challenging Schakowsky this election season. A Marine Corps veteran, Cohen hopes to end deficit spending, work with Democrats on climate change legislation and improve regulations that aid in legal immigration, according to his campaign website and LWVI.

Illinois House of Representatives – District 18

Incumbent Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) is the current majority leader in the Illinois House of Representatives, and she is seeking reelection this year. According to her campaign website, Gabel is focused on ensuring access to affordable health care, reducing gun violence in Illinois and maintaining a balanced state budget.

Republican candidate Charles Hutchinson is running against Gabel this year. According to his campaign website, Hutchinson is a Wilmette lawyer advocating for pension reform, lower property taxes and the removal of lead pipes from Illinois’ drinking water infrastructure.

Cook County State’s Attorney

Current Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced last year that she would not seek reelection after two terms in office. Now, three candidates are facing off in what could be a competitive election.

Republican candidate Bob Fioretti is a veteran attorney seeking the state’s attorney’s office. According to his campaign website, Fioretti wants to enforce the law as it’s written in Cook County, watch for corrupt politicians and back law enforcement. He also ran unsuccessfully in 2022 for Cook County Commissioner as well as in 2020’s democratic primary for state attorney.

Democratic candidate Eileen O’Neill Burke has spent over thirty years as a prosecutor, defense attorney and judge. She’s looking to redesign the state’s attorney’s office, address root causes of crimes and get guns off the streets, her campaign website says.

Libertarian candidate Andrew Kopinski is an attorney and real estate broker challenging the Republican and Democratic candidates in this election. Kopinski told the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois he wants to promote police accountability through civilian oversight boards and use diversion programs for people with mental illnesses and juveniles with criminal histories.

Cook County Clerk

Cedric Giles is the current Interim Cook County Clerk, replacing Karen Yarbrough who was serving as the Cook County Clerk until her death in April 2024. Three candidates are looking to occupy the office.

Democratic candidate Monica Gordon currently serves on the Cook County Board of Commissioners, representing the 5th district.

Libertarian candidate Christopher Laurent is a veteran and member of the Chicago Police District Council.

Republican candidate Michelle Pennington runs a real estate business focused on affordable housing in the Bucktown neighborhood.

Cook County Circuit Court Clerk

Attorney and current Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner Mariyana Spyropoulos ousted Iris Martinez, current Cook County Circuit Court Clerk, in the Democratic primary in March 2024.

Republican candidate Lupe Aguirre is also seeking the office. He has worked as a lawyer and Chicago police officer.

Libertarian candidate Michael Murphy, also looking to become circuit court clerk, works in information technology.

Illinois Supreme Court Judge – 1st District

Joy Cunningham, the current Illinois Supreme Court Justice for the 1st District, replaced former Chief Justice Anne Burke after she retired and left her seat vacant in November 2022. Cunningham is now the only candidate running for the position.

Illinois Appellate Court Judge Elections – 1st District

There are four vacancies needing to be filled in the 1st District for Judge in the Illinois Appellate Court. There are also two current appellate court judges seeking retention, which are Judges David Ellis and Thomas Hoffman.

Illinois Circuit Court Judge Elections – Cook County Circuit

There are 11 vacancies for judges in the Cook County Circuit. There are also 76 circuit court judges seeking retention. However, Judge Lisa Ann Marino was not recommended by the Chicago Bar Association for retention, due to “significant” concerns about her knowledge of the law, temperament, and diligence, according to the CBA Judicial Evaluation Committee.

